Global Food Preparation Appliances in Thailand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Although volume sales of food preparation appliances did not decline in 2020, growth rates slowed down appreciably over the course the year. Unlike many other categories of consumer appliances that have faced significant difficulties due to the COVID 19 pandemic, food preparation appliances actually benefited from the home seclusion and social distancing trends that were seen in the country during the year. In particular, many people find themselves staying at home more often, which has not only…
Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/902902-food-preparation-appliances-in-thailand
Euromonitor International’s Food Preparation Appliances in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Blenders, Food Processors, Juice Extractors, Mixers, Other Food Preparation Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-perfume-ingredient-chemicals-professional-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-10
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Food Preparation Appliances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/rectal-cancer-therapeutics-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-covid-19-version-2021-03-06
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Food Preparation Appliances in Thailand
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for food preparation appliances not heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic
Cooking-themed TV programmes and TV home shopping spur category growth
The health and wellness trend remains a strong driver of sales growth
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Positive growth trends and drivers set to remain relevant during the forecast period
Healthy eating and better economy to be among major drivers of demand
Underdeveloped state of food delivery apps set to continue supporting demand
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Food Preparation Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Food Preparation Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Food Preparation Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Food Preparation Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://bisouv.com/