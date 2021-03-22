Global Large Cooking Appliances in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Volume sales of large cooking appliances have declined moderately over 2020 as a whole, adversely affected by key store closures along with sales of other major appliances. While all categories of large cooking appliances have decreased, built-in models such as those in cooker hoods have tended to perform a bit better than their freestanding counterparts thanks to the rising emphasis on decor in residences.

Euromonitor International’s Large Cooking Appliances in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Hobs, Built-in Large Cooking Appliances, Cooker Hoods, Cookers, Freestanding Large Cooking Appliances, Ovens, Range Cookers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Large Cooking Appliances in France

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lost months of trade in key sales channels forces down volume performance

Connected technology’s role is strengthening

Persuading consumers to buy different large cooking appliances is challenging

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Extended time at home likely to promote higher interest in large cooking appliances

More consumers warm to ovens but demand for cookers is fast cooling

Consumer lifestyle trends become more key to unlocking sales growth

CATEGORY DATA

