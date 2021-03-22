Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery in France, including the following market information:

France Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in France Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery in France. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery market size in 2020 and the next few years in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

France Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Image Guided Surgery System

Robot Assistance Program

The classification of image guided and robot assisted surgery includes image guided surgery and robot assisted surgery, and the proportion of robot assisted surgery in 2019 is about 65.36%.

France Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

France Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

General Surgery

Orthopaedic Surgery

Urology Surgery

Others

The most proportion of image guided and robot assisted surgery is in general surgery and the revenue proportion in 2019 is about 28%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

BrainLAB

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

GE Healthcare

Philips

Integra LifeSciences

Zimmer Biomet

Karl Storz

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: France Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 France Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Overall Market Size

2.1 France Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

….. continued

