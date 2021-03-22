Global Digital Pathology Market in India Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Pathology in India, including the following market information:

India Digital Pathology Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in India Digital Pathology Market 2019 (%)

The global Digital Pathology market was valued at 591.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 949.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. While the Digital Pathology market size in India was US$ d of 2026, with a CAGR of during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Digital Pathology businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Digital Pathology in India. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Digital Pathology market size in 2020 and the next few years in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Digital Pathology Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

India Digital Pathology Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Whole Slide Imaging

Image Analysis-Informatics

Information Management System Storage & Communication

Digital IVD Devices

Others

India Digital Pathology Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

India Digital Pathology Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Hospital & Diagnostic Centers

Educational Institutes

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Digital Pathology Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Digital Pathology Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Danaher

Hamamatsu Photonics

Roche

Philips

Olympus

PerkinElmer

Sectra

Nikon

Definiens

3DHISTECH

Visiopharm

Apollo Enterprise Imaging

Glencoe Software

Indica Labs

OptraSCAN

Objective Pathology

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Pathology Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: India Digital Pathology Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 India Digital Pathology Overall Market Size

2.1 India Digital Pathology Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Digital Pathology Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

….. continued

