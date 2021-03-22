Global Grocery Retailers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

While the number of overall grocery retailers outlets declined marginally in 2016, the number of outlets in modern grocery retailers increased by 2% in 2016, which translated into 143 more outlets in the channel over the course of the year. It was mainly larger chained operators behind this positive growth as the country’s leading modern grocery retailers continued opening new outlets and integrating existing independent operators into their chains in order to improve their presence and gain gre…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947930-grocery-retailers-in-slovakia

Euromonitor International’s Grocery Retailers in Slovakia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rd-outsourcing-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2029-2021-03-13

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Grocery Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-osb-sheathing-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines

Trends

Traditional Vs Modern

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Channel Data

Table 1 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 6 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016

Table 7 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016

Table 8 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016

Table 9 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016

Table 10 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021

Table 12 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021

Table 13 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 14 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021

Coop Jednota Slovensko Sd in Retailing (slovakia)

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Coop Jednota Slovensko sd: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Coop Jednota Slovensko sd: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Coop Jednota sd: Competitive Position 2016

Terno Real Estate Sro in Retailing (slovakia)

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 4 Terno Real Estate sro: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 5 Terno Real Estate sro: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 6 Terno Real Estate sro: Competitive Position 2016

Tesco Stores Sr As in Retailing (slovakia)

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 7 Tesco Stores SR as: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 8 Tesco Stores SR as: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 9 Tesco Stores SR as: Competitive Position 2016

Executive Summary

Retailing Posts Strong Growth Due To the Favourable Performance of the Economy

Convenience Stores Gaining High Popularity

Grocery Retailers and Non-grocery Specialists Contribute Equally Towards Positive Growth

Terno Real Estate Consolidating Its Grocery Retailers Brands

Retailing To Continue Recording Positive Growth

Key Trends and Developments

Economic Outlook: Strong Economic Performance Set To Continue Supporting Retailing

Consumers in Search for Convenience

Ongoing Consolidation in Retailing

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 10 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Table 15 Cash and Carry Sales: Value 2011-2016

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 16 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016

Table 17 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 18 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

Table 19 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016

Table 20 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 21 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016

Table 22 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105