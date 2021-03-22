Global Grocery Retailers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

While the number of overall grocery retailers outlets declined marginally in 2016, the number of outlets in modern grocery retailers increased by 2% in 2016, which translated into 143 more outlets in the channel over the course of the year. It was mainly larger chained operators behind this positive growth as the country’s leading modern grocery retailers continued opening new outlets and integrating existing independent operators into their chains in order to improve their presence and gain gre…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947930-grocery-retailers-in-slovakia
Euromonitor International’s Grocery Retailers in Slovakia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rd-outsourcing-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2029-2021-03-13
Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Grocery Retailers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-osb-sheathing-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-10
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Headlines
Trends
Traditional Vs Modern
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Channel Data
Table 1 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 6 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 7 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 8 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016
Table 9 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016
Table 10 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021
Table 11 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021
Table 12 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021
Table 13 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Table 14 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021
Coop Jednota Slovensko Sd in Retailing (slovakia)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Coop Jednota Slovensko sd: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 Coop Jednota Slovensko sd: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Coop Jednota sd: Competitive Position 2016
Terno Real Estate Sro in Retailing (slovakia)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 4 Terno Real Estate sro: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 5 Terno Real Estate sro: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 6 Terno Real Estate sro: Competitive Position 2016
Tesco Stores Sr As in Retailing (slovakia)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 7 Tesco Stores SR as: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 8 Tesco Stores SR as: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 9 Tesco Stores SR as: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Retailing Posts Strong Growth Due To the Favourable Performance of the Economy
Convenience Stores Gaining High Popularity
Grocery Retailers and Non-grocery Specialists Contribute Equally Towards Positive Growth
Terno Real Estate Consolidating Its Grocery Retailers Brands
Retailing To Continue Recording Positive Growth
Key Trends and Developments
Economic Outlook: Strong Economic Performance Set To Continue Supporting Retailing
Consumers in Search for Convenience
Ongoing Consolidation in Retailing
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 10 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Table 15 Cash and Carry Sales: Value 2011-2016
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
Table 16 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016
Table 17 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 18 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 19 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 20 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 21 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 22 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/