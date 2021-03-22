Global Grocery Retailers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

2016 saw a noticeable expansion in hypermarkets in Egypt with the opening of the Lulu hypermarkets chain from the United Arab Emirates and Panda from Saudi Arabia. Due to the expansion of hypermarkets in Egypt, value sales in this channel reached EGP10.2 billion in 2016 as current value growth of 16% was recorded, up from 12% current value growth in 2015.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947928-grocery-retailers-in-egypt
Euromonitor International’s Grocery Retailers in Egypt report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-noninvasive-positive-pressure-ventilation-industry-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-13
Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Grocery Retailers market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-china-night-vision-clip-on-systems-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-10
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
GROCERY RETAILERS IN EGYPT
Euromonitor International
January 2017
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Trends
Traditional Vs Modern
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Channel Data
Table 1 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2011-2016
Table 6 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2012-2016
Table 7 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2013-2016
Table 8 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2013-2016
Table 9 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2013-2016
Table 10 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2016-2021
Table 11 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2016-2021
Table 12 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2016-2021
Table 13 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Table 14 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2016-2021
Majid Al Futtaim Hypermarkets Llc in Retailing (egypt)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Summary Majid Al Futtaim Hypermarkets LLC: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 Majid Al Futtaim Hypermarkets LLC: Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Majid Al Futtaim Hypermarkets LLC: Competitive Position 2016
Mansour Mfg & Distribution (mmd) in Retailing (egypt)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 4 Mansour Mfg & Distribution (MMD): Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 5 Mansour Mfg & Distribution (MMD): Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 6 Mansour Mfg & Distribution (MMD): Competitive Position 2016
Ragab Sons for Trade & Distribution in Retailing (egypt)
Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Table 15 Summary: Ragab Sons for Trade & Distribution: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Competitive Positioning
Summary 7 Ragab Sons for Trade & Distribution: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Foreign Currency Squeeze Presents Challenges To the Economy of in Egypt
Foreign Investment in Grocery Retailing
Vat Taxes and Informal Retailing
Street Carts Are Spreading Throughout Cairo’s Streets
Internet Retailing Is Still Booming
Key Trends and Developments
Slow Economic Growth.
Foreign Currency Shortage
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 8 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2016
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
Table 16 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2011-2016
Table 17 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 18 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2011-2016
Table 19 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2011-2016
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/