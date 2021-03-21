Higher-capacity COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to Open in Oceanside

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Oceanside will start administering shots Tuesday from a new location that can reach more people each day.

The new walk-in clinic will be offering vaccines from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sun. through Thurs. at the North Coastal Health and Human Services Agency building, 1701 Mission Ave. in Oceanside

The clinic will have the capacity to offer up to 700 shots daily, 200 more doses than the other clinic which was located at 3708 Ocean Ranch Blvd. Appointments will be required at the new clinic and some doses will be set aside for residents living in the 92058 ZIP code.

Second-dose appointments scheduled for the old clinic will be moved to the new location.

You can make an appointment at www.vaccinationsuperstationsd.com or by calling 2-1-1.

Vaccination Progress:

Nearly 1.34 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the region, and over 1.25 million have been logged as administered. This number includes both County residents and those who work in San Diego County.

Of those vaccinated to date, over 439,000 County residents, or 16.3% of San Diegans 16 and older, are fully immunized.

Overall, over 715,000 County residents have received at least one shot of the two-dose vaccine. That’s 26.6% of those eligible.

Those receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being added to the total of fully vaccinated San Diegans.

The difference between doses delivered and those used in a vaccination represents approximately what is expected to be administered in the next seven days and doses still to be entered in the record system.

More information about vaccine distribution can be found on the County’s vaccination dashboard. For details on groups currently eligible and vaccination opportunities, visit www.vaccinationsuperstation.com.

State Metrics:

San Diego County’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is currently 8.8 cases per 100,000 residents. The County is currently in the Purple Tier but likely to move to the Red Tier March 17.

Currently, the testing positivity percentage is 3.3%, placing the County in Tier 3 or the Orange Tier.

The County’s health equity metric, which looks at the testing positivity for areas with the lowest healthy conditions, is 4.5% and is also in the Orange Tier or Tier 3.

While two of the three metrics qualify the County for the Orange Tier or Tier 3, the state assigns counties to the most restrictive tier.

The California Department of Public Health assesses counties on a weekly basis. The next report is scheduled for Tuesday, March 16.

https://checksandbalances.com/tdk/video-wwe-fastlane-v-match-tv-01.html

https://checksandbalances.com/tdk/video-wwe-fastlane-v-match-tv-02.html

https://checksandbalances.com/tdk/video-wwe-fastlane-v-match-tv-03.html

https://checksandbalances.com/tdk/video-wwe-fastlane-v-match-tv-04.html

https://checksandbalances.com/tdk/video-wwe-fastlane-v-match-tv-05.html

https://checksandbalances.com/tdk/video-wwe-fastlane-v-match-tv-06.html

https://checksandbalances.com/tdk/video-wwe-fastlane-v-match-tv-07.html

https://checksandbalances.com/tdk/video-wwe-fastlane-v-match-tv-08.html

https://checksandbalances.com/tdk/video-www-fastlane.html

https://checksandbalances.com/tdk/videos-fas-v-wwe-es-es-w2uq-23.html