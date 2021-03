State Allows San Diego County to Move Into Red Tier

The state notified the County today that it will be allowed to lift some COVID-19 restrictions starting Wednesday and move from the most restrictive Purple Tier into the less restrictive Red Tier. The change in tiers will allow restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and other businesses to begin moving operations indoors with capacity limits.

Beginning tomorrow, restaurants and movie theaters will be allowed to resume indoor operations at 25 percent capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to reopen indoor operations at 10 percent of their indoor capacity. Museums, zoos and aquariums will be able to open indoor operations at 25 percent capacity and retail and shopping centers will be able to increase their indoor operations to 50% capacity.

All establishments will still be required to follow social distancing and face covering guidelines for their employees and patrons.

“It is because of the efforts of our community that the County is able to move back into the Red Tier after four months of Purple Tier restrictions,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “However, the relaxing of restrictions should not encourage San Diegans to let their guard down. We are urging community members to continue to do their part, get vaccinated once they are eligible and take the necessary precautions to avoid getting and spreading COVID-19.”

Vaccination Progress:

More than 1.41 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the region, and over 1.27 million have been logged as administered. This number includes both County residents and those who work in San Diego County.

Of those vaccinated to date, over 450,000 County residents, or 16.7% of San Diegans 16 and older, are fully immunized.

Overall, over 722,000 County residents have received at least one shot of the two-dose vaccine. That’s 26.9% of those eligible.

Those receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being added to the total of fully vaccinated San Diegans.

The difference between doses delivered and those used in a vaccination represents approximately what is expected to be administered in the next seven days and doses still to be entered in the record system.

More information about vaccine distribution can be found on the County’s vaccination dashboard. For details on groups currently eligible and vaccination opportunities, visit www.vaccinationsuperstation.com.

https://siracusa.impacthub.net/doc/video-fas-v-wwe-es-es-tv1.html

https://siracusa.impacthub.net/doc/video-fas-v-wwe-es-es-tv2.html

https://siracusa.impacthub.net/doc/video-fas-v-wwe-es-es-tv3.html

https://siracusa.impacthub.net/doc/video-fas-v-wwe-es-es-tv4.html

https://siracusa.impacthub.net/doc/video-fas-v-wwe-es-es-tv5.html

https://siracusa.impacthub.net/doc/video-fas-v-wwe-es-es-tv6.html

https://siracusa.impacthub.net/doc/video-fas-v-wwe-es-es-w2uq-23.html

https://richestpeople.org/doc/video-fas-v-wwe-es-es-tv1.html

https://richestpeople.org/doc/video-fas-v-wwe-es-es-tv2.html

https://richestpeople.org/doc/video-fas-v-wwe-es-es-tv3.html

https://richestpeople.org/doc/video-fas-v-wwe-es-es-tv4.html

https://richestpeople.org/doc/video-fas-v-wwe-es-es-tv5.html

https://richestpeople.org/doc/video-fas-v-wwe-es-es-tv6.html

https://richestpeople.org/doc/video-fas-v-wwe-es-es-w2uq-23.html