Huawei releases its Top 10 trends in the data center industry

As digitization continues to gain momentum in different industries, telecommuting, online education and live streaming are enjoying increasing popularity. Digital transformation is accelerating in various industries and data centers not only form the basis of this transition, they also open up new development opportunities.

Trend n o 1: Data Centers “zero carbon”

Now considered the most urgent mission in the world, carbon neutrality has sparked a green revolution. Data centers will increase the use of green energies, such as wind and solar power. An inevitable trend, throughout the lifecycle of data centers, is the maximization of resource savings (e.g. energy, water and material savings, reduced footprint, etc.) . Large data centers are now using thermal energy recovery to save energy. As data centers enter the era of 1.0x energy efficiency, the “zero-carbon” vision is becoming reality.

Trend n o 2: High Density

Computing power and the density of computing devices will continue to increase over the next five years, and processors and servers will also become more and more powerful. At the same time, AI will see its computing power increase as its applications multiply. To strike a balance between cost and efficiency, data centers will seek to increase their density. It is estimated that the combination of various computing powers is expected to be common by 2025 and the majority of cloud data centers will form a hybrid deployment of 15 to 30 kW per cabinet.

Trend n o 3: Scalability

IT equipment typically has a life cycle of three to five years, and its power density is almost doubled every five years. Data center infrastructure has a lifecycle of 10 to 15 years. The infrastructure must be compatible with a flexible architecture and phasing of investments. It must also meet the growing power needs of two to three generations of computing devices while maintaining an optimal level of capital expenditure. In addition, to be able to expand capacity on demand and save space, it is essential that data centers are flexible and support hybrid deployment of computing devices at power densities. different.

Trend n o 4: Rapid deployment

The rapid deployment of data centers has become essential to accompany the rampant expansion of Internet services. In order to meet the diverse application needs of the cloud, data centers must be deployed as quickly as the cloud and shift from a support role to a production one. Going forward, the time to deploy data centers will be reduced from twelve months to nine or six months, or even 3 months.

Trend n o 5: Simple architecture

Building traditional data centers takes time and requires a large initial investment. To address these drawbacks, simplified architectures will become the norm at the system and data center level. Power and cooling architectures will replace traditional systems with integrated products that converge on the transmission link. Adopting a prefabricated and modular design has a number of advantages for data centers: rapid deployment, flexible expansion capability, ease of operation and maintenance, and efficiency in energy savings.

