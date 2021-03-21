Helix Announces Brokerless Private Financing

VANCOUVER, BC , March 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Helix Applications Inc. (TSXV: HELX) (the ” Company ” or ” Helix “) is pleased to announce that it is seeking to finalize a private financing without a broker of up to 2,000,000 Common shares of the company priced at C $ 1.50 per share for gross earnings of up to C $ 3,000,000 (” Private Financing “).

Private financing is subject to approval through the TSX Venture Exchange (the ” Exchange “). The securities issued in connection with the private financing will be pending for a waiting period of four months, according to the applicable securities standard.

The Company seeks to use the benefits of private financing to further develop its blockchain-centric businesses, in addition to paying general and administrative expenses.

The Company may pay a commission or search fee (in cash and / or securities) to selected parties in connection with private financing, pending approval of an exchange and compatibility with applicable securities laws.

ABOUT HELIX

Helix is ​​a developer of blockchain applications and technologies, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX Venture: HELX).

More information about the company is available on SEDAR through www.sedar.com under the company profile.

CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this release constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “seeks”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “continues”, “estimates”, “expects”, “may”, “may”, “intends”, “could”, “could”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions. In particular, this release contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the parties’ ability to complete due diligence to your satisfaction,

https://www.notasupermom.com/advert/crackstream-wwe-fastlane-2021-live-stream-online-for-free-full-tv-coverage-3/

https://www.notasupermom.com/advert/watch-wwe-fastlane-2021-live-stream-online-for-free-full-tv-coverage-3/

http://www.maltapianos.com/advert/watch-wwe-fastlane-2021live-stream-online-free-tv-coverage-2/

http://www.maltapianos.com/advert/live-how-to-watch-wwe-fastlane-2021-live-stream-full-match-for-free-3/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/crackstream-wwe-fastlane-2021-live-stream-online-match/