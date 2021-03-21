REFINERY NEWS ROUNDUP: China’s Zhejiang to raise capacity by 2025; Japan’s runs down on earthquake

China’s Zhejiang province in the eastern coast aims to have 90 million mt/year refining capacity by 2025 from 51 million mt/year in 2019, suggesting that Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical’s phase 3 project is unlikely to launch within the 14th Five Year Plan 2021-25, market sources and analysts told S&P Global Platts.

The province’s energy regulator Zhejiang Development and Reform Commission published a draft plan for public comment, which include plans to expand refining capacity, speed up construction of oil pipelines and additional storage capacity for energy security, as well as significantly boost fuel bunkering volume at its pilot free trade zone.

Zhejiang is one of seven refining and petrochemical bases in China’s refining industry, where Sinopec’s flagship 23 million mt/year Zhenhai Petrochemical and the country’s leading private integrated complex ZPC also are located.

To meeting the refining capacity target, the provincial government is said to push forward ZPC’s phase 2 project, and the expansion projects in Sinopec Zhenhai Petrochemical as well as CNOOC’s Daxie Petrochemical, according to a draft copy of the 14th five-year energy plan.

CNOOC has currently completed construction of its 6 million mt/year expansion project in Daxie Petrochemical while Zhenhai Petrochemical’s 15 million mt/year expansion is under construction.

ZPC has started trial runs at one of its two 10 million mt/year crude distillation unit in phase 2, and is expected to commission the whole phase 2, or 20 million mt/year, in 2021.

These projects will contribute 41 million mt/year new capacity on top of 51 million mt/year refining capacity in 2019 to meet the 90 million mt/year target for 2025.

Separately, Japan’s crude throughput dropped 11.9% week on week at 2.36 million b/d in the week of Feb. 14-20, with crude run rates decreasing to 68.2% in the week, data released Feb. 25 by the Petroleum Association of Japan showed. Japan’s refinery runs retreated from 77.4% in the previous week to Feb. 13.

The decreased crude throughput came as a magnitude 7.3 earthquake offshore Fukushima late Feb. 13 shut all units at ENEOS’ 145,000 b/d Sendai refinery in northeast Japan, as well as affecting refining operations at a few other refineries in the Tokyo Bay due to power outages.

However, Japanese refiners do not find any need for oil products imports as refineries in the Kanto region in the east have normalized operations from shutdowns, Petroleum Association of Japan President Tsutomu Sugimori said. Amid the ongoing COVID-19-related state of emergency restriction measures, Japan’s gasoline demand is estimated to drop 13% year on year in February, as well as due to one day less in the month after a leap year last year, Sugimori said.

ENEOS, Japan’s largest refiner, has postponed waterborne fuel oil shipments to Feb. 27 from the earlier scheduled Feb. 20 at its sole 145,000 b/d Sendai refinery in northeast Japan, a spokesman said Feb. 22. The rack fuel oil shipment resumed on Feb. 20, he added. At the Sendai refinery, all the units were automatically shut after the earthquake, but waterborne and rack shipments of oil products, except for the waterborne fuel oil shipment, continued.

A few secondary units at ENEOS’ 270,000 b/d Negishi refinery in Tokyo Bay were also shut due to a power outage triggered by the earthquake, while CDUs have been running.

Idemitsu Kosan has restarted its sole 190,000 b/d CDU at Chiba in Tokyo Bay Feb. 19 that was shut due to a power outage, a spokeswoman said Feb. 19. For secondary units that had also been forced to shut by the power outage, they would resume operations in sequence, she added.

Idemitsu Kosan said Feb. 16 it plans to restart a few secondary units at its sole 70,000 b/d Keihin refinery in Tokyo Bay within days. Some secondary units at the refinery, operated by Idemitsu’s unit Toa Oil, were shut due to power outage triggered by the earthquake, but the CDU has been running, a spokeswoman said.

Fuji Oil planned to restart its sole 143,000 b/d CDU at the Sodegaura refinery on Feb. 16 after all units were shut Feb. 13, a company spokesman said Feb. 15. The operations of its secondary units will restart after the refinery’s CDU comes back on stream, he added.

In other news, Sinopec’s 184,000 b/d Hainan Petrochemical refinery in southern China plans to export about 120,000 mt of refined oil products in February, up from 90,000 mt planned for January, a refinery source said Feb. 23. The Hainan refinery plans to process 740,000 mt of crude oil in February, the source said. This is equivalent to around 105% of its nameplate processing capacity, up from the 95% planned for January, Platts calculations showed.

Near-term maintenance

New and revised entries

Japan

** Japan’s Cosmo Oil plans to shut the 75,000 b/d No. 1 crude distillation unit at its 177,000 b/d Chiba refinery in Tokyo Bay as well as the sole 100,000 b/d CDU at the Sakai refinery in western Japan for scheduled maintenance in autumn, a spokeswoman said Feb. 16. The works are expected to last about a month at both units, the spokeswoman added, but declined to add further details.

China

https://richestpeople.org/suh/video-wwe-fastlane-v-match-tv-01.html

https://richestpeople.org/suh/video-wwe-fastlane-v-match-tv-02.html

https://richestpeople.org/suh/video-wwe-fastlane-v-match-tv-03.html

https://richestpeople.org/suh/video-wwe-fastlane-v-match-tv-04.html

https://richestpeople.org/suh/video-wwe-fastlane-v-match-tv-05.html

https://richestpeople.org/suh/video-wwe-fastlane-v-match-tv-06.html

https://richestpeople.org/suh/video-wwe-fastlane-v-match-tv-07.html

https://richestpeople.org/suh/video-wwe-fastlane-v-match-tv-08.html

https://richestpeople.org/suh/video-www-fastlane.html