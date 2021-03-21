Global OutdoorTV Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Outdoor TV is built to withstand the ever changing temperatures and lighting conditions of the great outdoors. The easy day/night dimming adjustment adapts to any lighting condition, from the brightest mid-day sun by the pool to the darkest night under the cabana. The TV panel offers a scratch resistant, anti-glare surface to provide a bright, crisp picture while reducing the negative effects of unwanted reflections and light sources. The television plays perfectly in a wide operating range from freezing cold 23F to a hot 122F degrees.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor TV in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Outdoor TV Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Outdoor TV Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Japan Outdoor TV Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Outdoor TV Market 2019 (%)
The global Outdoor TV market was valued at 346.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 510 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. While the Outdoor TV market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Outdoor TV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Outdoor TV production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Outdoor TV Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Japan Outdoor TV Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Below 32 Inch Size
40 Inch Size
42 Inch Size
46 Inch Size
47 Inch Size
50 Inch Size
55 Inch Size
60 Inch Size
65 Inch Size
≥ 70 Inch Size
Japan Outdoor TV Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Japan Outdoor TV Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Outdoor TV Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Outdoor TV Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Outdoor TV Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Japan Outdoor TV Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
SunBriteTV
MirageVision
Seura
Platina
SkyVue
Cinios
Peerless-AV
Oolaa
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Outdoor TV Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Outdoor TV Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Outdoor TV Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Outdoor TV Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Outdoor TV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Outdoor TV Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Outdoor TV Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Japan Outdoor TV Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Japan Outdoor TV Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Japan Outdoor TV Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Japan Outdoor TV Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor TV Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Japan Manufacturers Outdoor TV Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor TV Players in Japan
3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Outdoor TV Companies
3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor TV Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Japan Outdoor TV Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Below 32 Inch Size
4.1.3 40 Inch Size
4.1.4 42 Inch Size
4.1.5 46 Inch Size
4.1.6 47 Inch Size
4.1.7 50 Inch Size
4.1.8 55 Inch Size
4.1.9 60 Inch Size
4.1.10 65 Inch Size
1.2.11 ≥ 70 Inch Size
List of Tables
Table 1. Key Players of Outdoor TV in Japan
Table 2. Top Players in Japan, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. Japan Outdoor TV Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 4. Japan Outdoor TV Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020
Table 5. Japan Outdoor TV Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020
Table 6. Japan Outdoor TV Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Outdoor TV Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)
Table 8. Japan Manufacturers Outdoor TV Product Type
Table 9. List of Japan Tier 1 Outdoor TV Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor TV Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type – Outdoor TV Revenue in Japan (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 12. By Type – Outdoor TV Revenue in Japan (US$, Mn), 2021-2026
Table 13. By Type – Outdoor TV Sales in Japan (K Units), 2015-2020
Table 14. By Type – Outdoor TV Sales in Japan (K Units), 2021-2026
Table 15. By Application – Outdoor TV Revenue in Japan, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 16. By Application – Outdoor TV Revenue in Japan, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026
Table 17. By Application – Outdoor TV Sales in Japan, (K Units), 2015-2020
….CONTINUED
