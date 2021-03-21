Global Outdoor TV Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Outdoor TV is built to withstand the ever changing temperatures and lighting conditions of the great outdoors. The easy day/night dimming adjustment adapts to any lighting condition, from the brightest mid-day sun by the pool to the darkest night under the cabana. The TV panel offers a scratch resistant, anti-glare surface to provide a bright, crisp picture while reducing the negative effects of unwanted reflections and light sources. The television plays perfectly in a wide operating range from freezing cold 23F to a hot 122F degrees.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6223864-outdoor-tv-market-in-china-manufacturing-and-consumption

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor TV in China, including the following market information:

China Outdoor TV Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Outdoor TV Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

China Outdoor TV Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Outdoor TV Market 2019 (%)

The global Outdoor TV market was valued at 346.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 510 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. While the Outdoor TV market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/12/rf-duplexer-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Outdoor TV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Outdoor TV production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Outdoor TV Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Outdoor TV Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Below 32 Inch Size

40 Inch Size

42 Inch Size

46 Inch Size

47 Inch Size

50 Inch Size

55 Inch Size

60 Inch Size

65 Inch Size

≥ 70 Inch Size

China Outdoor TV Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Outdoor TV Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Outdoor TV Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Outdoor TV Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Outdoor TV Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China Outdoor TV Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SunBriteTV

MirageVision

Seura

Platina

SkyVue

Cinios

Peerless-AV

Oolaa

ALSO READ: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/global-digital-banking-multichannel-solution-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2025_477298.html

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Outdoor TV Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Outdoor TV Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Outdoor TV Overall Market Size

2.1 China Outdoor TV Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Outdoor TV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Outdoor TV Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Outdoor TV Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Outdoor TV Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Outdoor TV Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Outdoor TV Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Outdoor TV Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor TV Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Outdoor TV Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor TV Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Outdoor TV Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor TV Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Outdoor TV Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Below 32 Inch Size

4.1.3 40 Inch Size

4.1.4 42 Inch Size

4.1.5 46 Inch Size

4.1.6 47 Inch Size

4.1.7 50 Inch Size

4.1.8 55 Inch Size

4.1.9 60 Inch Size

4.1.10 65 Inch Size

1.2.11 ≥ 70 Inch Size

4.2 By Type – China Outdoor TV Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Outdoor TV Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Outdoor TV Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Outdoor TV Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Outdoor TV Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Outdoor TV Sales, 2015-2020

List of Figures

Figure 1. Outdoor TV Segment by Type

Figure 2. Outdoor TV Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Outdoor TV Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Outdoor TV Market Size in China, (US$, Mn) & (K Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. China Outdoor TV Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Outdoor TV Sales in China: 2015-2026 (K Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Outdoor TV Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – China Outdoor TV Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – China Outdoor TV Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – China Outdoor TV Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – China Outdoor TV Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Outdoor TV Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – China Outdoor TV Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – China Outdoor TV Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -China Outdoor TV Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. China Outdoor TV Production Capacity (K Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. China Outdoor TV Actual Output (K Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. China Outdoor TV Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of China Outdoor TV Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of China Outdoor TV, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for China Outdoor TV Market in 2020

Figure 23. Outdoor TV Market Opportunities & Trends in China

Figure 24. Outdoor TV Market Drivers in China

Figure 25. Outdoor TV Market Restraints in China

Figure 26. Outdoor TV Industry Value Chain

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105