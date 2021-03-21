Global Heat Gun Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A heat gun offers instant, powerful, controlled heat that can be focused on an object, surface, or specific area. Safer than open flame, heat guns have largely replaced primitive means of applying intense heat. It is similar in appearance and construction to a hair dryer, but the air it emits is at a much higher temperature. Air is forced over the element and heated. Typically, the air emitted can reach temperatures between 200° and 1,000° Fahrenheit (93° to 537.7° Celsius).

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6223861-heat-guns-market-in-uk-manufacturing-and-consumption

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Guns in UK, including the following market information:

UK Heat Guns Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Heat Guns Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

UK Heat Guns Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Heat Guns Market 2019 (%)

The global Heat Guns market was valued at 1468 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1763.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Heat Guns market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/12/body-care-packaging-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heat Guns manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heat Guns production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Heat Guns Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Heat Guns Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Variable Temperature Heat Gun

Dual Temperature Heat Gun

UK Heat Guns Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Heat Guns Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Heat Guns Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Heat Guns Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Heat Guns Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total UK Heat Guns Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Bosch

Black & Decker

Weller

Steinel

Hitachi

Makita

Milwaukee

Dewalt

Wagner Spraytech

Jensen

Dongcheng Tools

Devon

Porter-Cable

Trotec

Kress

ALSO READ: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/product-information-management-solution-market-2020-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026_475944.html

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heat Guns Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Heat Guns Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Heat Guns Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Heat Guns Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Heat Guns Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Heat Guns Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heat Guns Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Heat Guns Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Heat Guns Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Heat Guns Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Heat Guns Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Guns Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Heat Guns Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Guns Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Heat Guns Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Guns Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Heat Guns Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Variable Temperature Heat Gun

4.1.3 Dual Temperature Heat Gun

4.2 By Type – UK Heat Guns Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Heat Guns Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Heat Guns Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Heat Guns Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Heat Guns Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Heat Guns Sales, 2015-2020

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Heat Guns in UK

Table 2. Top Players in UK, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. UK Heat Guns Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. UK Heat Guns Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. UK Heat Guns Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. UK Heat Guns Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Heat Guns Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. UK Manufacturers Heat Guns Product Type

Table 9. List of UK Tier 1 Heat Guns Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Guns Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Heat Guns Revenue in UK (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Heat Guns Revenue in UK (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Heat Guns Sales in UK (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Heat Guns Sales in UK (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Heat Guns Revenue in UK, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105