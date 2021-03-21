Global Heat Gun Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A heat gun offers instant, powerful, controlled heat that can be focused on an object, surface, or specific area. Safer than open flame, heat guns have largely replaced primitive means of applying intense heat. It is similar in appearance and construction to a hair dryer, but the air it emits is at a much higher temperature. Air is forced over the element and heated. Typically, the air emitted can reach temperatures between 200° and 1,000° Fahrenheit (93° to 537.7° Celsius).

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6223860-heat-guns-market-in-malaysia-manufacturing-and-consumption

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Guns in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Heat Guns Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Heat Guns Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Malaysia Heat Guns Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Heat Guns Market 2019 (%)

The global Heat Guns market was valued at 1468 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1763.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Heat Guns market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/12/inflatable-sofas-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heat Guns manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heat Guns production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Heat Guns Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Heat Guns Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Variable Temperature Heat Gun

Dual Temperature Heat Gun

Malaysia Heat Guns Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Heat Guns Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Heat Guns Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Heat Guns Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Heat Guns Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Malaysia Heat Guns Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Bosch

Black & Decker

Weller

Steinel

Hitachi

Makita

Milwaukee

Dewalt

Wagner Spraytech

Jensen

Dongcheng Tools

Devon

Porter-Cable

Trotec

Kress

ALSO READ: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/global-bancassurance-industry-analysis-2020-market-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-to-2026_507262.html

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heat Guns Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Heat Guns Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Heat Guns Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Heat Guns Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Heat Guns Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Heat Guns Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heat Guns Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Heat Guns Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Heat Guns Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Heat Guns Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Heat Guns Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Guns Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Heat Guns Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Guns Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Heat Guns Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Guns Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Heat Guns Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Variable Temperature Heat Gun

4.1.3 Dual Temperature Heat Gun

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Heat Guns Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Heat Guns Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Heat Guns Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Heat Guns Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Heat Guns Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Heat Guns Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Heat Guns Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Heat Guns Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Heat Guns Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Heat Guns Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Household

5.1.3 Commercial

5.1.4 Industrial

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Heat Guns Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Heat Guns Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Heat Guns Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Heat Guns Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Heat Guns Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Heat Guns Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Heat Guns Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Heat Guns Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Heat Guns Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Bosch

6.1.1 Bosch Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Bosch Business Overview

6.1.3 Bosch Heat Guns Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Bosch Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Bosch Key News

6.2 Black & Decker

6.2.1 Black & Decker Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Black & Decker Business Overview

6.2.3 Black & Decker Heat Guns Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Black & Decker Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Black & Decker Key News

6.3 Weller

6.3.1 Weller Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Weller Business Overview

6.3.3 Weller Heat Guns Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Weller Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Weller Key News

6.4 Steinel

6.4.1 Steinel Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Steinel Business Overview

6.4.3 Steinel Heat Guns Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Steinel Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Steinel Key News

6.5 Hitachi

6.5.1 Hitachi Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Hitachi Business Overview

6.5.3 Hitachi Heat Guns Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Hitachi Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Hitachi Key News

6.6 Makita

6.6.1 Makita Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Makita Business Overview

6.6.3 Makita Heat Guns Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Makita Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Makita Key News

6.7 Milwaukee

6.6.1 Milwaukee Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Milwaukee Business Overview

6.6.3 Milwaukee Heat Guns Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Milwaukee Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Milwaukee Key News

6.8 Dewalt

6.8.1 Dewalt Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Dewalt Business Overview

6.8.3 Dewalt Heat Guns Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Dewalt Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Dewalt Key News

6.9 Wagner Spraytech

6.9.1 Wagner Spraytech Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Wagner Spraytech Business Overview

6.9.3 Wagner Spraytech Heat Guns Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Wagner Spraytech Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Wagner Spraytech Key News

6.10 Jensen

6.10.1 Jensen Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Jensen Business Overview

6.10.3 Jensen Heat Guns Major Product Offerings

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105