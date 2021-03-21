Global Processed Fruit and Vegetables Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Practicality, convenience and health and wellness trends are boosting the demand in Brazil for processed fruit and vegetables, notably frozen versions. Such products have an extended shelf life compared to fresh versions, which is an advantage, especially for single-person households. Signs of economic recovery in the country and increasing purchasing power are allowing consumers to pay more for some products to facilitate convenience in their daily routines. However, the growth of processed fru…

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Convenience Underpins the Growth of Processed Fruit and Vegetables

Shelf Stable Vegetables Continues To Dominate Driven by Consumption Inertia and Increased Home Cooking

Economic Recovery and the Readmission of Carbs To Consumers’ Diets Boost Sales of Frozen Processed Potatoes

Competitive Landscape

Mccain Defends Its Leading Position in Frozen Processed Potatoes Through Acquisitions and Expansion of Operations

Manufacturers Are Likely To Benefit From Changing Consumers’ Perception of the Freshness and Nutritional Content of Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables

Private Label Is Expected To Gain Penetration Within Processed Fruit and Vegetables

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2014-2019

…continued

