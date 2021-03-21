Global Gum Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Demand for gum is flagging in Brazil and this is linked primarily to the category’s maturity and increasingly widespread concerns about the potentially deleterious health effects of high sugar consumption. However, strong value growth was still registered in the category in 2019 and this was mainly due to pronounced premiumisation. Consumers are turning to higher-priced value-added products, some with functional claims, while pack sizes are shrinking. New premium product launches in 2019 include…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727595-gum-in-brazil

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pwm-switching-regulators-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-12

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-individual-quick-freezing-market-research-report-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Strong Value Performance Related To Premiumisation Amidst Marginal Volume Growth

Online Marketing and Digital Influencing Become Central To Promotional Efforts

Health and Wellness Trends Present Challenges and Opportunities To Gum Players

Competitive Landscape

Trident’s Dominance Is Based on Flavour Innovation and Attractive Promotions

Mentos Continues To Generate Strong Growth on the Basis of Innovation

Bubbaloo Cements Leadership in Bubble Gum With Digital Marketing Strategy

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105