Fresh Water Norway (FWN) Signs New Contracts With Companies in the Maritime Industry Looking to Replace Plastic Bottles on Board Their Ships

Fresh Water Norway (FWN) is pleased to announce that they have signed distribution contracts with largest ship chandler Wrist Ship Supply and leading Dutch worldwide distributor B&S. FWN have also signed a distribution agreement with Polish ship chandler Roan.

With 2 bottling lines, the company aims to become Europe’s largest carton water factory.

FWN will serve shipowners who are environmentally focused. The shipping industry is a large consumer of plastic bottle water. Protecting our oceans and banning plastic is high on the agenda to every ship owner.

A number of well known shipowners and ship managers have contacted Fresh Water and would like to replace plastic bottles with paper cartons on board their ships.

The first shipment of cartons will be sent from the factory at the beginning of April 2021.

Fresh Water Norway has installed a bottling line from Tetra Pak, the world’s leading manufacturer of paper cartons. The sustainable cartons are made from the Swedish forest industry. The Tetra Pak cartons comes with a cap made from plant-based material. They are easy to transport and easy to recycle.

The water originates from the lakes of Telemark and delivers pure and highly nutritious water.

Fresh Water Norway will install a 2nd bottling line during 2021 and will be able to supply 0,5 ltr cartons starting Nov/Dec 2021.

Source: Fresh Water Norway

https://coloradohorseforum.com/advert/live-tv-dominican-republic-u23-vs-united-states-u23-live-stream-online-now-for-free-2/

https://coloradohorseforum.com/advert/soccer-tvunited-states-u23-vs-dominican-republic-u23-live-stream-online-free-tv-coverage-2021/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/watch-live-dominican-republic-u23-vs-united-states-u23-live-stream-online-full-soccer-match-2021-2/

https://pactforanimals.org/advert/live-how-to-watch-united-states-u23-vs-dominican-republic-u23-live-stream-full-match-for-free/

https://minskherald.com/advert/live-tv-dominican-republic-u23-vs-united-states-u23-live-stream-online-now-for-fre-2/

https://minskherald.com/advert/watch-united-states-u23-vs-dominican-republic-u23-live-stream-online-free-tv-coverage-2021-2/