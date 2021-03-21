Port of Antwerp, gateway for Minais Gerais (Brazil)

For many years the Port of Antwerp and the State of Minais Gerais work closely together. Minais Gerais is the second biggest industrialized state and export region in Brazil and has a diversified economy. The Port of Antwerp is there for your ideal gateway to and from Europe.

Henrique Rabelo, Port of Antwerp representative in Brazil and living in Minais Gerais, interviewed Mr. Roger C. Rohlfs, CEO ARMHOLDING GROUP of Arminter, Imextrading and Armlog.

Can you describe a positive experience your company had with Port of Antwerp?

I had a very interesting event with Port of Antwerp some time ago. A large international company contracted us to execute international logistics for door-to-door transportation of 64 rubber hoses for the oil industry. These hoses are approximately 10 meters long and diameter of 1 meter, located in two separate docking berths 40 ft. flat rack. That is, 32 containers leaving Port of Santos to Siberia, Russia. At that moment we had to elaborate more rapid logistics to make sure the cargo arrived at its destination in the smallest time possible, with no delays, in spite of the climate inconsistencies of the final destination. The best option, by no means, was to take the cargo to the Port of Antwerp where we already had 32 trucks ready to transport within the European continent and cross over to Russian territory and then to Siberia. To make sure we didn’t encounter delays and problems with authorizations isssued previously, the Port of Antwerp was the best option and we met our obligation with full satisfaction by the customer, as well as the oil industry purchasing the products without having to interrupt oil production.

Do you think the Port of Antwerp offers good logical solutions for the final destinations?

When dealing with the European continent and delivering products therein, or as the above mentioned event, the Port of Antwerp is one of the main entry gates for Brazilian products. With the modern and extremely efficient structure, Port of Antwerp offers the best logistical conditions to meet expectations of our demanding customers. After having used this port, everything becomes faster and efficient, thus the European transportaion network is certainly the most modern in the world.

ROGER C. ROHLFS, CEO ARMHOLDING GROUP of Arminter, Imextrading and Armlog

Would you recommend Port of Antwerp to other companies?

It is impossible not to have this port as the main entry gate for products sold to the European market. The recommendation also becomes technical, not only commercial, because its structure and competitive costs make the operation to be more advantageous. Furthermore, the availability of the shipowners to transport products to other destinations, make this a world maritime hub.

Source: Port of Antwerp

