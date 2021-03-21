Food and Drink E-Commerce in Bulgaria Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Food and drinks holds a relatively small share of e-commerce value sales in Bulgaria. However, food and drink e-commerce is expected to continue to see growth over the forecast period, driven by a rising demand for convenience. Young urban consumers in particular enjoy increasingly hectic lifestyles that leave them less inclined to visit grocery stores and queue at checkouts and more likely to opt for ordering groceries online. The ease with which consumers can compare prices online contributes.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5284548-food-and-drink-e-commerce-in-bulgaria
Euromonitor International’s Food and Drink E-Commerce in Bulgaria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: E-Commerce by Product Category.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gaming-mouse-market-2021-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-segmentation-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-11
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Food and Drink E-Commerce market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-soups-and-broths-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Food and Drink E-Commerce in Bulgaria
Euromonitor International
April 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Busy lifestyles and rising demand for convenience drive growth
Store-based players remain reluctant to engage with e-commerce
Legislation hampers growth of food and drink e-commerce
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading player Convenience OOD looks to expand
Women’s Market vegetables and meat to be made available online
Foodpanda adjusts its model to meet evolving demand
CHANNEL DATA
Table 1 Food and Drink E-Commerce: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Food and Drink E-Commerce: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Food and Drink E-Commerce Forecasts: Value 2019-2024
Table 4 Food and Drink E-Commerce Forecasts: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/