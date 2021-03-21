Food and Drink E-Commerce in Bulgaria Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Food and drinks holds a relatively small share of e-commerce value sales in Bulgaria. However, food and drink e-commerce is expected to continue to see growth over the forecast period, driven by a rising demand for convenience. Young urban consumers in particular enjoy increasingly hectic lifestyles that leave them less inclined to visit grocery stores and queue at checkouts and more likely to opt for ordering groceries online. The ease with which consumers can compare prices online contributes.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5284548-food-and-drink-e-commerce-in-bulgaria

Euromonitor International’s Food and Drink E-Commerce in Bulgaria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: E-Commerce by Product Category.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gaming-mouse-market-2021-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-segmentation-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-11

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Food and Drink E-Commerce market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-soups-and-broths-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Food and Drink E-Commerce in Bulgaria

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Busy lifestyles and rising demand for convenience drive growth

Store-based players remain reluctant to engage with e-commerce

Legislation hampers growth of food and drink e-commerce

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading player Convenience OOD looks to expand

Women’s Market vegetables and meat to be made available online

Foodpanda adjusts its model to meet evolving demand

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Food and Drink E-Commerce: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Food and Drink E-Commerce: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Food and Drink E-Commerce Forecasts: Value 2019-2024

Table 4 Food and Drink E-Commerce Forecasts: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105