Global Fish Oil Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Fish oil is a virtually unique source of natural LC omega-3 fatty acids – EPA, DPA and DHA. It comes from fatty fish, specifically the tissue of fatty fish, such as trout, mackerel, tuna, herring, sardines, and salmon.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fish Oil in UK, including the following market information:

UK Fish Oil Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Fish Oil Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

UK Fish Oil Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in UK Fish Oil Market 2019 (%)

The global Fish Oil market was valued at 2299.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2927.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fish Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fish Oil production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Fish Oil Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Fish Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Salmon and Trout

Marine Fish

Carps

Tilapias

Others (Eels, mackerels, herrings)

UK Fish Oil Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Fish Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aquaculture

Direct Human Consumption

Others (Hydrogenation and Industrial)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fish Oil Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fish Oil Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Fish Oil Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total UK Fish Oil Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

TripleNine Group

COPEINCA

Austevoll Seafood ASA

China Fishery Group

FF Skagen A/S

Pesquera Diamante S.A.

Camanchaca

OLVEA Fish Oils

Omega Protein Corporation

Pesquera Pacific Star

Orizon SA

Oceana Group

Pioneer Fishing

Kobyalar Group

CV. Sari LautJaya

Animalfeeds International

Nissui Group

Havsbrún

Eskja

HB Grandi

United Marine Products

Pesquera Exalmar

Hainan Fish Oil

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fish Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Fish Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Fish Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Fish Oil Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Fish Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Fish Oil Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fish Oil Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Fish Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Fish Oil Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Fish Oil Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Fish Oil Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fish Oil Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Fish Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fish Oil Players in UK

…..continued

