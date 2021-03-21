Department Stores in Bulgaria Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Throughout most of the review period, department stores in Bulgaria was represented solely two stores in Sofia – a Notosgalleries outlet in Sofia Ring Mall and a Debenhams in Bulgaria Mall. Both stores struggled to make a profit and Debenhams shut up shop at the end of the review period. Sofia Department Stores OOD’s Notosgalleries remained active with support from its main creditors who own the shopping centre in which it is located.

Euromonitor International’s Department Stores in Bulgaria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Mixed Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Department Stores in Bulgaria

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Notosgalleries is the last man standing in department stores

Department stores faces increased competition from specialists

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Sofia Department Stores is the only active player in 2019

Walmart considers opening new stores in Bulgaria

CHANNEL DATA

