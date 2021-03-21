Global Frozen Soup Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Frozen Soup is a type of ready-to-eat soup that can be stored for a long time at very low temperatures. Like other ready-to-eat soup, it contains a wide variety of nutrients, and it is sold to consumers in a variety of packaging formats.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Frozen Soup in China, including the following market information:

China Frozen Soup Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Frozen Soup Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

China Frozen Soup Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Frozen Soup Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Frozen Soup manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Frozen Soup production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Frozen Soup Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Frozen Soup Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Freezer Bag

Canned

Others

China Frozen Soup Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Frozen Soup Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Catering & Industrial

Retail

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Frozen Soup Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Frozen Soup Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Frozen Soup Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China Frozen Soup Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Campbell Soup Company

Conagra Foods

Tabatchnick

Kraft Heinz

Amy’s Kitchen

kettlecuisine

Blount Fine Foods

The Schwan Food Company

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Frozen Soup Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Frozen Soup Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Frozen Soup Overall Market Size

2.1 China Frozen Soup Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Frozen Soup Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Frozen Soup Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Frozen Soup Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Frozen Soup Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Frozen Soup Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Frozen Soup Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Frozen Soup Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Frozen Soup Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Frozen Soup Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frozen Soup Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Frozen Soup Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frozen Soup Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Frozen Soup Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Freezer Bag

4.1.3 Canned

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – China Frozen Soup Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Frozen Soup Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Frozen Soup Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Frozen Soup Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Frozen Soup Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Frozen Soup Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Frozen Soup Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Frozen Soup Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Frozen Soup Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Frozen Soup Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Catering & Industrial

5.1.3 Retail

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – China Frozen Soup Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Frozen Soup Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Frozen Soup Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Frozen Soup Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Frozen Soup Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Frozen Soup Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Frozen Soup Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Frozen Soup Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Frozen Soup Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Campbell Soup Company

6.1.1 Campbell Soup Company Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Campbell Soup Company Business Overview

6.1.3 Campbell Soup Company Frozen Soup Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Campbell Soup Company Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Campbell Soup Company Key News

6.2 Conagra Foods

6.2.1 Conagra Foods Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Conagra Foods Business Overview

6.2.3 Conagra Foods Frozen Soup Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Conagra Foods Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Conagra Foods Key News

6.3 Tabatchnick

6.3.1 Tabatchnick Corporate Summary

….….Continued

