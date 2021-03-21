Global Concrete Batching Plant Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A concrete batching plant is a facility where the ingredients of concrete are mixed and blended skillfully. Once the quality concrete is prepared it is transported to the site on a truck with a revolving drum which is known as transit mixer. The concrete produced out of the concrete batching plant is used in the foundations of building construction.

size and forecasts of Concrete Batching Plant in UK, including the following market information:

UK Concrete Batching Plant Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Concrete Batching Plant Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

UK Concrete Batching Plant Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Concrete Batching Plant Market 2019 (%)

The global Concrete Batching Plant market was valued at 2333.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2545.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. While the Concrete Batching Plant market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Concrete Batching Plant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Concrete Batching Plant production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Concrete Batching Plant Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Concrete Batching Plant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Stationary Concrete Batching Plant

Mobile Concrete Batching Plant

UK Concrete Batching Plant Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Concrete Batching Plant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Building Industry

Infrastructure Construction

Other Application

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Concrete Batching Plant Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Concrete Batching Plant Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Concrete Batching Plant Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total UK Concrete Batching Plant Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Ammann

Schwing

CON-E-CO

ELKON

Liebherr

LINTEC

MEKA

RexCon

SANY

Zoomlion

South HighwayMachinery

Qingdao Xinxing

Fangyuan

XCMG

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Concrete Batching Plant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Concrete Batching Plant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Concrete Batching Plant Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Concrete Batching Plant Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Concrete Batching Plant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Concrete Batching Plant Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Concrete Batching Plant Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Concrete Batching Plant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Concrete Batching Plant Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Concrete Batching Plant Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Concrete Batching Plant Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Batching Plant Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Concrete Batching Plant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Batching Plant Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Concrete Batching Plant Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Batching Plant Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Concrete Batching Plant Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Stationary Concrete Batching Plant

4.1.3 Mobile Concrete Batching Plant

4.2 By Type – UK Concrete Batching Plant Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Concrete Batching Plant Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Concrete Batching Plant Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Concrete Batching Plant Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Concrete Batching Plant Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Concrete Batching Plant Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Concrete Batching Plant Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Concrete Batching Plant Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Concrete Batching Plant Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Concrete Batching Plant Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Building Industry

5.1.3 Infrastructure Construction

5.1.4 Other Application

5.2 By Application – UK Concrete Batching Plant Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Concrete Batching Plant Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Concrete Batching Plant Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Concrete Batching

….CONTINUED

