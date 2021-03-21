Global Concrete Batching Plant Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A concrete batching plant is a facility where the ingredients of concrete are mixed and blended skillfully. Once the quality concrete is prepared it is transported to the site on a truck with a revolving drum which is known as transit mixer. The concrete produced out of the concrete batching plant is used in the foundations of building construction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Batching Plant in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Concrete Batching Plant Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Concrete Batching Plant Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Malaysia Concrete Batching Plant Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Concrete Batching Plant Market 2019 (%)

The global Concrete Batching Plant market was valued at 2333.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2545.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. While the Concrete Batching Plant market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Concrete Batching Plant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Concrete Batching Plant production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Concrete Batching Plant Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Concrete Batching Plant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Stationary Concrete Batching Plant

Mobile Concrete Batching Plant

Malaysia Concrete Batching Plant Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Malaysia Concrete Batching Plant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Building Industry

Infrastructure Construction

Other Application

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Concrete Batching Plant Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Concrete Batching Plant Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Concrete Batching Plant Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Malaysia Concrete Batching Plant Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Ammann

Schwing

CON-E-CO

ELKON

Liebherr

LINTEC

MEKA

RexCon

SANY

Zoomlion

South HighwayMachinery

Qingdao Xinxing

Fangyuan

XCMG

