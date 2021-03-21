Global Fish Oil Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Fish oil is a virtually unique source of natural LC omega-3 fatty acids – EPA, DPA and DHA. It comes from fatty fish, specifically the tissue of fatty fish, such as trout, mackerel, tuna, herring, sardines, and salmon.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fish Oil in China, including the following market information:

China Fish Oil Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Fish Oil Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

China Fish Oil Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Fish Oil Market 2019 (%)

The global Fish Oil market was valued at 2299.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2927.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. While the Fish Oil market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fish Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fish Oil production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Fish Oil Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Fish Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Salmon and Trout

Marine Fish

Carps

Tilapias

Others (Eels, mackerels, herrings)

China Fish Oil Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Fish Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aquaculture

Direct Human Consumption

Others (Hydrogenation and Industrial)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fish Oil Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fish Oil Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Fish Oil Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total China Fish Oil Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

TripleNine Group

COPEINCA

Austevoll Seafood ASA

China Fishery Group

FF Skagen A/S

Pesquera Diamante S.A.

Camanchaca

OLVEA Fish Oils

Omega Protein Corporation

Pesquera Pacific Star

Orizon SA

Oceana Group

Pioneer Fishing

Kobyalar Group

CV. Sari LautJaya

Animalfeeds International

Nissui Group

Havsbrún

Eskja

HB Grandi

United Marine Products

Pesquera Exalmar

Hainan Fish Oil

