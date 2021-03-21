Global Frozen Pizza Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

The frozen pizza, first brought to the world in the 1950s, is the ideal form of sustenance for people who have an oven, a microwave, or an aversion to delivery

This report contains market size and forecasts of Frozen Pizza in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Frozen Pizza Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Frozen Pizza Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

South Korea Frozen Pizza Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Frozen Pizza manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Frozen Pizza production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Frozen Pizza Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Frozen Pizza Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019

(%)

Size≤10inch

10inch＜Size≤16inch

Size＞16inch

South Korea Frozen Pizza Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Frozen Pizza Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Large Retail

Convenience & Independent Retail

Foodservice

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Frozen Pizza Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Frozen Pizza Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Frozen Pizza Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total South Korea Frozen Pizza Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nestlé SA

Dr. Oetker

Schwan

Südzucker Group

General Mills

Conagra

Palermo Villa

Casa Tarradellas

Orkla

Goodfella’s Pizza

Italpizza

Little Lady Foods

Roncadin

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc

Bernatello’s

Ditsch

Origus

Maruha nichiro

CXC Food

Sanquan Foods

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Frozen Pizza Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Frozen Pizza Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Frozen Pizza Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Frozen Pizza Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Frozen Pizza Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Frozen Pizza Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Frozen Pizza Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Frozen Pizza Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Frozen Pizza Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Frozen Pizza Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Frozen Pizza Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Frozen Pizza Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Frozen Pizza Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frozen Pizza Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Frozen Pizza Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frozen Pizza Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Frozen Pizza Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Size≤10inch

4.1.3 10inch＜Size≤16inch

4.1.4 Size＞16inch

4.2 By Type – South Korea Frozen Pizza Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Frozen Pizza Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Frozen Pizza Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Frozen Pizza Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Frozen Pizza Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Frozen Pizza Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Frozen Pizza Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Frozen Pizza Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Frozen Pizza Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Frozen Pizza Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Large Retail

5.1.3 Convenience & Independent Retail

5.1.4 Foodservice

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Frozen Pizza Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Frozen Pizza Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Frozen Pizza Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Frozen Pizza Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Frozen Pizza Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Frozen Pizza Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Frozen Pizza Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Frozen Pizza Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Frozen Pizza Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Nestlé SA

6.1.1 Nestlé SA Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Nestlé SA Business Overview

6.1.3 Nestlé SA Frozen Pizza Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Nestlé SA Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Nestlé SA Key News

6.2 Dr. Oetker

6.2.1 Dr. Oetker Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Dr. Oetker Business Overview

6.2.3 Dr. Oetker Frozen Pizza Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Dr. Oetker Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Dr. Oetker Key News

6.3 Schwan

6.3.1 Schwan Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Schwan Business Overview

6.3.3 Schwan Frozen Pizza Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Schwan Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Schwan Key News

6.4 Südzucker Group

6.4.1 Südzucker Group Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Südzucker Group Business Overview

6.4.3 Südzucker Group Frozen Pizza Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Südzucker Group Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Südzucker Group Key News

6.5 General Mills

6.5.1 General Mills Corporate Summary

….….Continued

