Global Frozen Pizza Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

The frozen pizza, first brought to the world in the 1950s, is the ideal form of sustenance for people who have an oven, a microwave, or an aversion to delivery

This report contains market size and forecasts of Frozen Pizza in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Frozen Pizza Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Frozen Pizza Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Malaysia Frozen Pizza Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Frozen Pizza manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Frozen Pizza production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Frozen Pizza Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia Frozen Pizza Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Size≤10inch

10inch＜Size≤16inch

Size＞16inch

Malaysia Frozen Pizza Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia Frozen Pizza Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Large Retail

Convenience & Independent Retail

Foodservice

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Frozen Pizza Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Frozen Pizza Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Frozen Pizza Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Malaysia Frozen Pizza Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nestlé SA

Dr. Oetker

Schwan

Südzucker Group

General Mills

Conagra

Palermo Villa

Casa Tarradellas

Orkla

Goodfella’s Pizza

Italpizza

Little Lady Foods

Roncadin

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc

Bernatello’s

Ditsch

Origus

Maruha nichiro

CXC Food

Sanquan Foods

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Frozen Pizza Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Frozen Pizza Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Frozen Pizza Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Frozen Pizza Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Frozen Pizza Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Frozen Pizza Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Frozen Pizza Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Frozen Pizza Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Frozen Pizza Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Frozen Pizza Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Frozen Pizza Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Frozen Pizza Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Frozen Pizza Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frozen Pizza Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Frozen Pizza Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frozen Pizza Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Size≤10inch

4.1.3 10inch＜Size≤16inch

4.1.4 Size＞16inch

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Large Retail

5.1.3 Convenience & Independent Retail

5.1.4 Foodservice

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Frozen Pizza Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Nestlé SA

6.1.1 Nestlé SA Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Nestlé SA Business Overview

6.1.3 Nestlé SA Frozen Pizza Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Nestlé SA Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Nestlé SA Key News

6.2 Dr. Oetker

6.2.1 Dr. Oetker Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Dr. Oetker Business Overview

6.2.3 Dr. Oetker Frozen Pizza Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Dr. Oetker Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Dr. Oetker Key News

6.3 Schwan

6.3.1 Schwan Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Schwan Business Overview

6.3.3 Schwan Frozen Pizza Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Schwan Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Schwan Key News

6.4 Südzucker Group

6.4.1 Südzucker Group Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Südzucker Group Business Overview

6.4.3 Südzucker Group Frozen Pizza Major Product Offerings

….….Continued

