Global CTO Distillation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Crude Tall Oil (CTO) is a by-product of the kraft pulping process used by many paper mills. Tall oil soap is collected at the mills and then acidulated to make crude tall oil. It is a mixture of fatty acids, rosin and Rubber neutral materials and forms water-in-oil emulsions and stabilizes mud systems at high bottom-hole temperatures. The CTO can then be further refined through the fractionation process to separate it into the components of tall oil fatty acid, tall oil rosin, distilled tall oil, pitch and heads. (GP-CTO),

This report contains market size and forecasts of CTO Distillation in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia CTO Distillation Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia CTO Distillation Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Southeast Asia CTO Distillation Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia CTO Distillation Market 2019 (%)

The global CTO Distillation market was valued at 2102.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2804.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. While the CTO Distillation market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the CTO Distillation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on CTO Distillation production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia CTO Distillation Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Southeast Asia CTO Distillation Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Tall Oil Rosin (TOR)

Tall Oil Pitch (TOP)

Distilled Tall Oil (DTO)

Tall Oil Fatty Acids (TOFA)

Southeast Asia CTO Distillation Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Southeast Asia CTO Distillation Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Fuel and Additives

Adhesives & Sealants

Mining and Oilfield Chemicals

Coating and Inks

Rubber

Surfactant

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total CTO Distillation Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total CTO Distillation Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia CTO Distillation Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Southeast Asia CTO Distillation Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kraton

Westrock

Forchem

Georgia-Pacific

Eastman

Harima

OOO Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik

Lascaray

Segezha Group

IOP

