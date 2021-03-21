Global Foodservice Coffee Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Foodservice or ‘out of home’ is the term used to describe all food consumed out of home. It includes everything from restaurants, pubs, hotels and coffee shops to workplace catering, hospitals, education and vending.

Foodservice coffee refers to coffee that is consumed by consumers out of home, such as coffee houses, restaurants, beverage shops, bakery shops, book shops and etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Foodservice Coffee in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Foodservice Coffee Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Foodservice Coffee Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million Cups)

South Korea Foodservice Coffee Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million Cups)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Foodservice Coffee Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Foodservice Coffee manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Foodservice Coffee production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Foodservice Coffee Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million Cups)

South Korea Foodservice Coffee Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Coffeehouse & Beverage Shops

Bakery Shops & Restaurants

Others

South Korea Foodservice Coffee Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million Cups)

South Korea Foodservice Coffee Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Take away/Delivery

Dine-in Coffees

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Foodservice Coffee Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Foodservice Coffee Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Foodservice Coffee Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Million Cups)

Total South Korea Foodservice Coffee Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Starbucks

Costa Coffee

CaffèNero

Dunkin’Donuts

SSP

McCafe (McDonald)

Coffee Republic

Gloria Jean’s Coffees

Coffee Beanery

JAB

Restaurant Brands International

Doutor Coffee

Ediya Coffee

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Foodservice Coffee Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Foodservice Coffee Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Foodservice Coffee Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Foodservice Coffee Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Foodservice Coffee Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Foodservice Coffee Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Foodservice Coffee Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Foodservice Coffee Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Foodservice Coffee Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Foodservice Coffee Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Foodservice Coffee Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Foodservice Coffee Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Foodservice Coffee Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foodservice Coffee Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Foodservice Coffee Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foodservice Coffee Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Coffeehouse & Beverage Shops

4.1.3 Bakery Shops & Restaurants

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Take away/Delivery

5.1.3 Dine-in Coffees

5.2 By Application – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Foodservice Coffee Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Starbucks

6.1.1 Starbucks Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Starbucks Business Overview

6.1.3 Starbucks Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Starbucks Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Starbucks Key News

6.2 Costa Coffee

6.2.1 Costa Coffee Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Costa Coffee Business Overview

6.2.3 Costa Coffee Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Costa Coffee Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Costa Coffee Key News

6.3 CaffèNero

6.3.1 CaffèNero Corporate Summary

6.3.2 CaffèNero Business Overview

6.3.3 CaffèNero Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 CaffèNero Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 CaffèNero Key News

6.4 Dunkin’Donuts

6.4.1 Dunkin’Donuts Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Dunkin’Donuts Business Overview

6.4.3 Dunkin’Donuts Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Dunkin’Donuts Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Dunkin’Donuts Key News

6.5 SSP

6.5.1 SSP Corporate Summary

6.5.2 SSP Business Overview

6.5.3 SSP Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 SSP Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 SSP Key News

6.6 McCafe (McDonald)

6.6.1 McCafe (McDonald) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 McCafe (McDonald) Business Overview

6.6.3 McCafe (McDonald) Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 McCafe (McDonald) Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 McCafe (McDonald) Key News

6.7 Coffee Republic

6.6.1 Coffee Republic Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Coffee Republic Business Overview

6.6.3 Coffee Republic Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Coffee Republic Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Coffee Republic Key News

6.8 Gloria Jean’s Coffees

6.8.1 Gloria Jean’s Coffees Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Gloria Jean’s Coffees Business Overview

6.8.3 Gloria Jean’s Coffees Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

….….Continued

