Global Foodservice Coffee Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Foodservice or ‘out of home’ is the term used to describe all food consumed out of home. It includes everything from restaurants, pubs, hotels and coffee shops to workplace catering, hospitals, education and vending.

Foodservice coffee refers to coffee that is consumed by consumers out of home, such as coffee houses, restaurants, beverage shops, bakery shops, book shops and etc.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6239194-foodservice-coffee-market-in-germany-manufacturing-and-consumption

This report contains market size and forecasts of Foodservice Coffee in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Foodservice Coffee Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Foodservice Coffee Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million Cups)

Germany Foodservice Coffee Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million Cups)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Foodservice Coffee Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Foodservice Coffee manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-refrigeration-and-air-conditioning-compressor-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-13

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Foodservice Coffee production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Foodservice Coffee Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million Cups)

Germany Foodservice Coffee Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Coffeehouse & Beverage Shops

Bakery Shops & Restaurants

Others

Germany Foodservice Coffee Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million Cups)

Germany Foodservice Coffee Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Take away/Delivery

Dine-in Coffees

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-industrial-automation-control-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-10

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Foodservice Coffee Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Foodservice Coffee Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Foodservice Coffee Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Million Cups)

Total Germany Foodservice Coffee Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Starbucks

Costa Coffee

CaffèNero

Dunkin’Donuts

SSP

McCafe (McDonald)

Coffee Republic

Gloria Jean’s Coffees

Coffee Beanery

JAB

Restaurant Brands International

Doutor Coffee

Ediya Coffee

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Foodservice Coffee Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Foodservice Coffee Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Foodservice Coffee Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Foodservice Coffee Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Foodservice Coffee Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Foodservice Coffee Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Foodservice Coffee Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Foodservice Coffee Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Foodservice Coffee Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Foodservice Coffee Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Foodservice Coffee Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Foodservice Coffee Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Foodservice Coffee Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foodservice Coffee Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Foodservice Coffee Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foodservice Coffee Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Foodservice Coffee Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Coffeehouse & Beverage Shops

4.1.3 Bakery Shops & Restaurants

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Germany Foodservice Coffee Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Foodservice Coffee Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Foodservice Coffee Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Foodservice Coffee Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Foodservice Coffee Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Foodservice Coffee Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Foodservice Coffee Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Foodservice Coffee Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Foodservice Coffee Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Foodservice Coffee Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Take away/Delivery

5.1.3 Dine-in Coffees

5.2 By Application – Germany Foodservice Coffee Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Foodservice Coffee Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Foodservice Coffee Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Foodservice Coffee Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Foodservice Coffee Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Foodservice Coffee Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Foodservice Coffee Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Foodservice Coffee Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Foodservice Coffee Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Starbucks

6.1.1 Starbucks Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Starbucks Business Overview

6.1.3 Starbucks Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Starbucks Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Starbucks Key News

6.2 Costa Coffee

6.2.1 Costa Coffee Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Costa Coffee Business Overview

6.2.3 Costa Coffee Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Costa Coffee Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Costa Coffee Key News

6.3 CaffèNero

6.3.1 CaffèNero Corporate Summary

6.3.2 CaffèNero Business Overview

6.3.3 CaffèNero Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 CaffèNero Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 CaffèNero Key News

6.4 Dunkin’Donuts

6.4.1 Dunkin’Donuts Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Dunkin’Donuts Business Overview

6.4.3 Dunkin’Donuts Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Dunkin’Donuts Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Dunkin’Donuts Key News

6.5 SSP

6.5.1 SSP Corporate Summary

6.5.2 SSP Business Overview

6.5.3 SSP Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 SSP Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 SSP Key News

6.6 McCafe (McDonald)

6.6.1 McCafe (McDonald) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 McCafe (McDonald) Business Overview

6.6.3 McCafe (McDonald) Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 McCafe (McDonald) Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 McCafe (McDonald) Key News

6.7 Coffee Republic

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105