Biobanking for Medicine Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges Till 2028

Market Scenario

Global Biobanking for Medicine Market was valued US$ 1.86 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 3.69 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.94%.

Global Biobanking for Medicine Market

Biobanking for medicine market is segmented into the product, sample type, application, and region. Based on product, biobanking for medicine market is classified into equipment, consumables, services, and software. Equipment is holding the highest market due to increasing the number of biobanks and biospecimens.

Increasing the demand for personalized medicine, genomics studies & research of diseases, and a rising trend of conversing cord blood stem cells of new-borns these factors act as drives to the biobanking for medicine market. Government & Private sector funding to support research for cost-effective medicines.

North America holds the largest share of biobanking for medicine market due to raising the number of biobanks, research of medicines, cells, and therapy. North America followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in biobanking for medicine market are Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Hamilton Company, Brooks Automation, TTP Labtech, VWR Corporation, Promega Corporation, Worthington Industries, Chart Industries, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Micronic, LVL Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd, Greiner Bio One, Biokryo GmbH, Biobank AS, Biorep Technologies Inc., Cell & Co Bioservices, RUCDR inifinite biologics, Modul-Bio, CSols Ltd, Ziath, AIS, AKH Biobank, AllCells, Allied Minds, Cellectics, China Stems Cells, CordLife, Cryo Save, Covance, CORE Informatics and LabVantage Solutions Inc.

Scope of Global Biobanking for Medicine Market:

Global Biobanking for Medicine Market, by Product:

• Equipment

• Consumables

• Services

• Software

Global Biobanking for Medicine Market, by Sample Type:

• Blood products

• Human tissues

• Cell lines

• Nucleic acids

Global Biobanking for Medicine Market, by Application:

• Life science

• Clinical research

• Regeneration medicine

Global Biobanking for Medicine Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

