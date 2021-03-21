Global Foodservice Coffee Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Foodservice or ‘out of home’ is the term used to describe all food consumed out of home. It includes everything from restaurants, pubs, hotels and coffee shops to workplace catering, hospitals, education and vending.

Foodservice coffee refers to coffee that is consumed by consumers out of home, such as coffee houses, restaurants, beverage shops, bakery shops, book shops and etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Foodservice Coffee in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Foodservice Coffee Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Foodservice Coffee Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million Cups)

Brazil Foodservice Coffee Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million Cups)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Foodservice Coffee manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Foodservice Coffee production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Foodservice Coffee Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million Cups)

Brazil Foodservice Coffee Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Coffeehouse & Beverage Shops

Bakery Shops & Restaurants

Others

Brazil Foodservice Coffee Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million Cups)

Brazil Foodservice Coffee Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Take away/Delivery

Dine-in Coffees

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Foodservice Coffee Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Foodservice Coffee Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Foodservice Coffee Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Million Cups)

Total Brazil Foodservice Coffee Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Starbucks

Costa Coffee

CaffèNero

Dunkin’Donuts

SSP

McCafe (McDonald)

Coffee Republic

Gloria Jean’s Coffees

Coffee Beanery

JAB

Restaurant Brands International

Doutor Coffee

Ediya Coffee

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Foodservice Coffee Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Foodservice Coffee Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Foodservice Coffee Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Foodservice Coffee Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Foodservice Coffee Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Foodservice Coffee Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Foodservice Coffee Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Foodservice Coffee Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Foodservice Coffee Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Foodservice Coffee Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Foodservice Coffee Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Foodservice Coffee Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Foodservice Coffee Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foodservice Coffee Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Foodservice Coffee Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foodservice Coffee Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Coffeehouse & Beverage Shops

4.1.3 Bakery Shops & Restaurants

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Take away/Delivery

5.1.3 Dine-in Coffees

5.2 By Application – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Foodservice Coffee Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Starbucks

6.1.1 Starbucks Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Starbucks Business Overview

6.1.3 Starbucks Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Starbucks Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Starbucks Key News

6.2 Costa Coffee

6.2.1 Costa Coffee Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Costa Coffee Business Overview

6.2.3 Costa Coffee Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Costa Coffee Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Costa Coffee Key News

6.3 CaffèNero

6.3.1 CaffèNero Corporate Summary

6.3.2 CaffèNero Business Overview

6.3.3 CaffèNero Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 CaffèNero Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 CaffèNero Key News

6.4 Dunkin’Donuts

6.4.1 Dunkin’Donuts Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Dunkin’Donuts Business Overview

6.4.3 Dunkin’Donuts Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Dunkin’Donuts Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Dunkin’Donuts Key News

6.5 SSP

6.5.1 SSP Corporate Summary

6.5.2 SSP Business Overview

6.5.3 SSP Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 SSP Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 SSP Key News

6.6 McCafe (McDonald)

6.6.1 McCafe (McDonald) Corporate Summary

6.6.2 McCafe (McDonald) Business Overview

6.6.3 McCafe (McDonald) Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 McCafe (McDonald) Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 McCafe (McDonald) Key News

6.7 Coffee Republic

6.6.1 Coffee Republic Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Coffee Republic Business Overview

6.6.3 Coffee Republic Foodservice Coffee Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Coffee Republic Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Coffee Republic Key News

….….Continued

