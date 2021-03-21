Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market in Thiland Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Anti-inflammatory therapeutics are treatments for arthritis, respiratory diseases, dermatology, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other inflammatory diseases. The treatments include anti-inflammatory biologics, NSAIDs, corticosteroids and others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market 2019 (%)
The global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics market was valued at 100870 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 126610 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. While the Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics market size in Thailand was US$ million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of % during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics in Thailand. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics market size in 2020 and the next few years in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Thailand Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Anti-inflammatory Biologics
Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
Corticosteroids
Others
On the basis of product type, anti-inflammatory biologics segment is projected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 58.35% revenue share in 2019, at a cagr of 6.54% in the forecast period.
Thailand Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Thailand Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Arthritis
Respiratory Diseases
Dermatology
Gastroenterology
Others
Arthritis accounted for over 42.41% global revenue share in 2019. And it is also show a fast growth rate of 6.60% in the next few years from 2020 to 2026.
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
AbbVie
Johnson & Johnson
Amgen Inc
AstraZeneca PLC
Pfizer, Inc
Novartis
Roche
Merck
Sanofi
GlaxoSmithKline
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Thailand Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
….. continued
