Automotive Fog Light Market Will Rise Considerably Driven by Strict Government Norms Regarding Product Use, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global automotive fog lights market is projected to rise at a considerable rate driven by recent advancements in the material associated with the manufacturing of the product. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Automotive Fog Light Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology Type (LED, Halogen, Xenon), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will benefit from the emphasis on inclusions of these products in vehicles by government authorities across the world.

Automotive fog light is an important part of automobiles for clearer vision in foggy and night condition. The increasing accidental rates due to unclear weather and climatic conditions have led to a high emphasis on the installation of fog lights in vehicles across the world. The ability of fog lights to help users identify and locate obstacles and obstructions will lead to a high demand for the product across the world. Recent advancements in fog lights and variations in product offerings have led to a wider product adoption across the world. Moreover, strict government regulations towards the use of automotive fog lights will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific Projected to Dominate the Market; Increasing Product Demand to Aid Growth

The report segments the market on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The high investment in development of fog lights, coupled with the emphasis on inclusions of fog lights in all types of vehicles will contribute to the growth of the market in this region. Besides Asia Pacific, the market in Europe is likely to witness considerable growth driven by the strict government norms towards the use of automotive fog lights.

A few of the leading companies that are operating in the global automotive fog lights market are:

• Magneti Marelli S.p.

• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

• ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES LTD

• General Electric Co.

• Hyundai Mobis

• SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd

• Royal Phillips Electronics

• Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH

