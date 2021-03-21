Global Full-Service Restaurants Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Japanese and Korean cuisines continue to be the most popular foreign cuisines in Vietnam, while barbeque and hot pot are the most popular cooking methods. Dookki, a famous Korean tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) buffet chain, entered Vietnam in mid-2018 and quickly became popular. The chain reached 27 outlets in various cities by the end of 2019. Authentic Korean taste and affordable price are the main factors for its success. Another famous brand from Japan, Ippudo Ramen, also entered in 2019 and…

Full-Service Restaurants in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

April 2020

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Japanese and Korean cuisines continue to be reign, with barbeque and hot pot remaining the most popular cooking methods

Chained pizza full-service restaurants thrive, with new outlet openings contributing to strong revenue growth

New international players arrive via franchising, but Vietnamese consumers care less about foreign brand image than they do about service, quality and price

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Golden Gate Trade & Service maintains its lead in fragmented landscape with its popular chained Asian full-service restaurants

Pizza 4P’s records strongest growth, moving up to rank fourth among full-service restaurants after rapid outlet expansion

Financial difficulties force leading domestic player to close all of its Mon Hue outlets

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Consumer foodservice continues to perform well, with proliferating shopping centres and third-party delivery services contributing to the stronger growth

GrabFood opens a new concept, Grab Kitchen, and overtakes Now by becoming the third-party delivery service player that serves the most cities in Vietnam

Chained players see strong but slower growth, with outlet expansion contributing to higher growth for leading players Golden Gate and Redsun in 2019

Independent operators post higher growth and continue to account for dominant share in both value and number of outlets

Growth set to continue, as consumer foodservice players strive to meet consumer demand for diversification as well as quality of food, service and atmosphere

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

