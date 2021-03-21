Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market in China Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Anti-inflammatory therapeutics are treatments for arthritis, respiratory diseases, dermatology, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other inflammatory diseases. The treatments include anti-inflammatory biologics, NSAIDs, corticosteroids and others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics in China, including the following market information:

China Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6239306-anti-inflammatory-therapeutics-market-in-china-industry-outlook

Top Five Competitors in China Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market 2019 (%)

The global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics market was valued at 100870 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 126610 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. While the Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics market size in China was US$ million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of % during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automation-solutions-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-03-13

Total Market by Segment:

China Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Anti-inflammatory Biologics

Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Corticosteroids

Others

On the basis of product type, anti-inflammatory biologics segment is projected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 58.35% revenue share in 2019, at a cagr of 6.54% in the forecast period.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pvc-polyvinyl-chloride-cement-professional-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-10

China Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Arthritis

Respiratory Diseases

Dermatology

Gastroenterology

Others

Arthritis accounted for over 42.41% global revenue share in 2019. And it is also show a fast growth rate of 6.60% in the next few years from 2020 to 2026.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc

AstraZeneca PLC

Pfizer, Inc

Novartis

Roche

Merck

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: China Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 China Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Overall Market Size

2.1 China Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105