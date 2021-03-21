Global Consumer Foodservice Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

In 2019, consumer foodservice continued to record strong current value growth in Vietnam. The busy young urban population continued to drive much of the growth, as with rising disposable incomes they are more often choosing to dine out to save on cooking and cleaning up afterwards. Now, with more shopping centres opening throughout the country, consumers can enjoy a wider range of foodservice to meet their needs than ever before, which accounts for the fact that foodservice through retailing con…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Foodservice in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Consumer Foodservice in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Consumer foodservice continues to perform well, with proliferating shopping centres and third-party delivery services contributing to the stronger growth

GrabFood opens a new concept, Grab Kitchen, and overtakes Now by becoming the third-party delivery service player that serves the most cities in Vietnam

Chained players see strong but slower growth, with outlet expansion contributing to higher growth for leading players Golden Gate and Redsun in 2019

Independent operators post higher growth and continue to account for dominant share in both value and number of outlets

Growth set to continue, as consumer foodservice players strive to meet consumer demand for diversification as well as quality of food, service and atmosphere

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2014-2019

Table 2 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained by Type: Units/Outlets 2019

Table 4 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Eat-In vs Delivery and To-Go: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drink Split: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drink Split by Type: % Foodservice Value 2019

Table 8 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Online/Offline Ordering: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 9 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 10 GBO Company Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2015-2019

Table 11 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2016-2019

Table 12 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: Units/Outlets 2019

Table 13 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2019-2024

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

While convenience store limited-service restaurants continues to thrive, ice cream limited-service restaurants keeps losing ground to other channels

Transactions and foodservice value of limited-service restaurants overall keeps slowing down, especially compared to that of full-service restaurants and cafés/bars

Growth in transaction volume insufficient to compensate for revenue loss due to heavy discounting offered by third-party online delivery services

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Learning from the experience of international brands that have left the market, newer entrants are not as quick to expand their number of outlets

International players with well-known brands and financial resources have advantages over locally owned independent limited-service restaurants

Leading player in street stalls/kiosks enters the limited-service realm with CP Five Star | Pho Di, a dine-in restaurant and quick-service business

CATEGORY DATA

Table 15 Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: Units/Outlets 2014-2019

Table 16 Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: Number of Transactions 2014-2019

Table 17 Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 18 Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2014-2019

Table 19 Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: % Transaction Growth 2014-2019

Table 20 Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 21 GBO Company Shares in Chained Limited-Service Restaurants: % Foodservice Value 2015-2019

Table 22 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Limited-Service Restaurants: % Foodservice Value 2016-2019

Table 23 Forecast Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: Units/Outlets 2019-2024

Table 24 Forecast Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: Number of Transactions 2019-2024

Table 25 Forecast Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: Foodservice Value 2019-2024

Table 26 Forecast Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2019-2024

Table 27 Forecast Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: % Transaction Growth 2019-2024

Table 28 Forecast Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2019-2024

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Third-wave coffee trend is developing, with new players expected to enter Vietnam, but as Vietnamese prefer traditional coffee, demand is expected to remain niche

Declining revenue due to competition from third-party services that offer lower prices forces many bubble tea shop owners to change their format to street stalls/kiosks

Independent specialist coffee shops opening in key cities aim to drive higher growth by offering good quality, service and interior decoration suitable for Instagram

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Highland Coffee maintains its lead, but still faces criticism for using disposable plastic cups, which causes some consumers to switch to other brands

Starbucks moves up the ladder, boosting its growth by revamping its Starbucks Rewards scheme with a new smartphone app

Most leading players have adopted membership programmes to retain consumers and gain consumer loyalty

CATEGORY DATA

Table 29 Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2014-2019

Table 30 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2014-2019

Table 31 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 32 Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2014-2019

Table 33 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2014-2019

Table 34 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 35 GBO Company Shares in Chained Cafés/Bars: % Foodservice Value 2015-2019

Table 36 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Cafés/Bars: % Foodservice Value 2016-2019

Table 37 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2019-2024

Table 38 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2019-2024

Table 39 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2019-2024

Table 40 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2019-2024

Table 41 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2019-2024

Table 42 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2019-2024

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Japanese and Korean cuisines continue to be reign, with barbeque and hot pot remaining the most popular cooking methods

Chained pizza full-service restaurants thrive, with new outlet openings contributing to strong revenue growth

New international players arrive via franchising, but Vietnamese consumers care less about foreign brand image than they do about service, quality and price

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Golden Gate Trade & Service maintains its lead in fragmented landscape with its popular chained Asian full-service restaurants

Pizza 4P’s records strongest growth, moving up to rank fourth among full-service restaurants after rapid outlet expansion

Financial difficulties force leading domestic player to close all of its Mon Hue outlets

CATEGORY DATA

Table 43 Full-Service Restaurants by Category: Units/Outlets 2014-2019

Table 44 Sales in Full-Service Restaurants by Category: Number of Transactions 2014-2019

Table 45 Sales in Full-Service Restaurants by Category: Foodservice Value 2014-2019

….continued

