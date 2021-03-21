Global Consumer Foodservice Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, Belgium implemented a lockdown from March, which required all consumer foodservice outlets to close. In addition, the government imposed restrictions outside of the lockdown periods, which required foodservice venues to implement social distancing policies and limit consumer numbers, stifling trade and sales for 2020. During the lockdown period, takeaway and delivery services were permitted, with players offering these services, seeing greater results. As…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Foodservice in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Consumer Foodservice in Belgium

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer foodservice

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Independent foodservice operations

What next for consumer foodservice?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2015-2020

Table 2 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained by Type: Units/Outlets 2020

Table 4 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained: % Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Eat-In vs Delivery and To-Go: % Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drink Split: % Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drink Split by Type: % Foodservice Value 2020

Table 8 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Online/Offline Ordering: % Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 10 GBO Company Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2016-2020

Table 11 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2017-2020

Table 12 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: Units/Outlets 2020

Table 13 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Closures and ongoing restrictions lead to a decline in growth for 2020

Retail closures, travel restrictions, and a lack of nightlife dampens sales

McDonald’s retains its top spot in 2020; however, the leader loses share to pizza players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery is driven by ongoing demand for deliveries, and the loosening of restrictions

Players respond to the demand for delivery with new apps and digital services

Healthier concepts and diverse tastes will encourage value sales over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 15 Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: Units/Outlets 2015-2020

Table 16 Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 17 Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: % Transaction Growth 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 21 GBO Company Shares in Chained Limited-Service Restaurants: % Foodservice Value 2016-2020

Table 22 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Limited-Service Restaurants: % Foodservice Value 2017-2020

Table 23 Forecast Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: Units/Outlets 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: Foodservice Value 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: % Transaction Growth 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Sales in Limited-Service Restaurants by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail closures, travel restrictions and a lack of tourism impact growth in 2020

Standalone outlets adapt by offering delivery and takeaway services

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Standalone benefits from delivery services, as players focus on digital systems

The slow return of tourism stifles the recovery for travel and lodgings

CATEGORY DATA

Table 29 Consumer Foodservice by Location: Units/Outlets 2015-2020

Table 30 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 31 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 32 Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Units/Outlets Growth 2015-2020

Table 33 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Transaction Growth 2015-2020

Table 34 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Foodservice Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 35 Consumer Foodservice through Standalone: Units/Outlets 2015-2020

Table 36 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Standalone: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 37 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Standalone: Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 38 Consumer Foodservice through Standalone: % Units/Outlets Growth 2015-2020

Table 39 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Standalone: % Transaction Growth 2015-2020

Table 40 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Standalone: % Foodservice Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 41 Consumer Foodservice through Leisure: Units/Outlets 2015-2020

Table 42 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Leisure: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 43 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Leisure: Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 44 Consumer Foodservice through Leisure: % Units/Outlets Growth 2015-2020

Table 45 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Leisure: % Transaction Growth 2015-2020

Table 46 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Leisure: % Foodservice Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 47 Consumer Foodservice through Retail: Units/Outlets 2015-2020

Table 48 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Retail: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 49 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Retail: Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 50 Consumer Foodservice through Retail: % Units/Outlets Growth 2015-2020

Table 51 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Retail: % Transaction Growth 2015-2020

Table 52 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Retail: % Foodservice Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 53 Consumer Foodservice through Lodging: Units/Outlets 2015-2020

Table 54 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Lodging: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 55 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Lodging: Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 56 Consumer Foodservice through Lodging: % Units/Outlets Growth 2015-2020

Table 57 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Lodging: % Transaction Growth 2015-2020

Table 58 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Lodging: % Foodservice Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 59 Consumer Foodservice through Travel: Units/Outlets 2015-2020

Table 60 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Travel: Number of Transactions 2015-2020

Table 61 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Travel: Foodservice Value 2015-2020

Table 62 Consumer Foodservice through Travel: % Units/Outlets Growth 2015-2020

Table 63 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Travel: % Transaction Growth 2015-2020

Table 64 Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Travel: % Foodservice Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 65 Forecast Consumer Foodservice by Location: Units/Outlets 2020-2025

Table 66 Forecast Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 67 Forecast Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: Foodservice Value 2020-2025

Table 68 Forecast Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Units/Outlets Growth 2020-2025

Table 69 Forecast Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Transaction Growth 2020-2025

Table 70 Forecast Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Foodservice Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 71 Forecast Consumer Foodservice through Standalone: Units/Outlets 2020-2025

Table 72 Forecast Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Standalone: Number of Transactions 2020-2025

Table 73 Forecast Sales in Consumer Foodservice through Standalone: Foodservice Value 2020-2025

