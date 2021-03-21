Global Consumer Foodservice Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

As it did throughout the review period, consumer foodservice through retail continued to record the strongest growth in 2019, largely thanks to the robust development of new shopping malls. The number of transactions per outlet for retail locations is also high, second only to standalone locations. This is thanks to the high footprint of customers that come to shopping malls for various purposes, such as entertainment and grocery shopping. As Vietnam observes a rapidly growing number of urban mi…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Foodservice by Location in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Consumer Foodservice By Location in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Consumer foodservice through retail continues to record the strongest growth thanks to higher footfall in rapidly development shopping malls

In Vietnam’s “motorcycle society”, standalone remains the most important location, as the format attracts daily traffic due to its convenience and wide availability

Strong growth of Vietnam tourism gives rise to more luxury hotels to drive higher growth of consumer foodservice through lodging

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Consumer foodservice continues to perform well, with proliferating shopping centres and third-party delivery services contributing to the stronger growth

GrabFood opens a new concept, Grab Kitchen, and overtakes Now by becoming the third-party delivery service player that serves the most cities in Vietnam

Chained players see strong but slower growth, with outlet expansion contributing to higher growth for leading players Golden Gate and Redsun in 2019

Independent operators post higher growth and continue to account for dominant share in both value and number of outlets

Growth set to continue, as consumer foodservice players strive to meet consumer demand for diversification as well as quality of food, service and atmosphere

MARKET DATA

