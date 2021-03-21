Global Consumer Foodservice Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Retail closures, travel restrictions and a lack of tourism impact growth in 2020

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Foodservice by Location in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice Through Leisure, Consumer Foodservice Through Lodging, Consumer Foodservice Through Retail, Consumer Foodservice Through Standalone, Consumer Foodservice Through Travel.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Consumer Foodservice By Location in Belgium

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail closures, travel restrictions and a lack of tourism impact growth in 2020

Standalone outlets adapt by offering delivery and takeaway services

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Standalone benefits from delivery services, as players focus on digital systems

The slow return of tourism stifles the recovery for travel and lodgings

CATEGORY DATA

