Global Cafés/Bars Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The third-wave coffee movement is taking place in key cities such as Ho Chi Minh City, and reportedly international players such as % Arabica and Blue Bottle are planning to enter the Vietnamese market in the near future. While chained players have always had the advantage of more popular brand names and stronger marketing activities, in the past 3-4 years there has been a rising number of independent boutique stores that focus on a niche offer. Most notable is the coffee tasting trend. For exam…

Euromonitor International’s Cafés/Bars in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Cafés/Bars in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Third-wave coffee trend is developing, with new players expected to enter Vietnam, but as Vietnamese prefer traditional coffee, demand is expected to remain niche

Declining revenue due to competition from third-party services that offer lower prices forces many bubble tea shop owners to change their format to street stalls/kiosks

Independent specialist coffee shops opening in key cities aim to drive higher growth by offering good quality, service and interior decoration suitable for Instagram

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Highland Coffee maintains its lead, but still faces criticism for using disposable plastic cups, which causes some consumers to switch to other brands

Starbucks moves up the ladder, boosting its growth by revamping its Starbucks Rewards scheme with a new smartphone app

Most leading players have adopted membership programmes to retain consumers and gain consumer loyalty

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 7 GBO Company Shares in Chained Cafés/Bars: % Foodservice Value 2015-2019

Table 8 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Cafés/Bars: % Foodservice Value 2016-2019

Table 9 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: Units/Outlets 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Number of Transactions 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: Foodservice Value 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Cafés/Bars by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Transaction Growth 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Sales in Cafés/Bars by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Consumer foodservice continues to perform well, with proliferating shopping centres and third-party delivery services contributing to the stronger growth

GrabFood opens a new concept, Grab Kitchen, and overtakes Now by becoming the third-party delivery service player that serves the most cities in Vietnam

Chained players see strong but slower growth, with outlet expansion contributing to higher growth for leading players Golden Gate and Redsun in 2019

Independent operators post higher growth and continue to account for dominant share in both value and number of outlets

Growth set to continue, as consumer foodservice players strive to meet consumer demand for diversification as well as quality of food, service and atmosphere

MARKET DATA

Table 15 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2014-2019

Table 16 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 17 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained by Type: Units/Outlets 2019

Table 18 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 19 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Eat-In vs Delivery and To-Go: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 20 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drink Split: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 21 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drink Split by Type: % Foodservice Value 2019

Table 22 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Online/Offline Ordering: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 23 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 24 GBO Company Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2015-2019

Table 25 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2016-2019

Table 26 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: Units/Outlets 2019

Table 27 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2019-2024

Table 28 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2019-2024

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

