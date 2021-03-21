Global Cafés/Bars Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The landscape for cafés/bars was severely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19, with 2020 recording a value decline of 46%, compared to value growth of 2% in 2019. With the first lockdown having been installed in March, players were required to close for at least three months, damaging sales during this time.

Euromonitor International's Cafés/Bars in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafés, Chained Cafés/Bars, Independent Cafés/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee and Tea Shops.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Cafés/Bars in Belgium

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cafés/bars struggle as lockdown and ongoing restrictions challenge sales

Smaller outlets are hit the worst, with less space to align with COVID-19 regulations

The competitive landscape remains highly fragmented, with Starbucks being the leading café/bar

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Bars and pubs remain challenged by limited space within venues

Cafés/bars in cities boost growth, with the return of travel and tourism aiding sales

Premiumisation returns, shaping the landscape across the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer foodservice

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Independent foodservice operations

What next for consumer foodservice?

MARKET DATA

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

