Global LABSA Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid (LABSA) is an anionic surfactants with molecules characterized by a hydrophobic and a hydrophilic group. They are nonvolatile compounds produced by sulfonation. Linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid are complex mixtures of homologues of different alkyl chain lengths (C10 to C13 or C14) and phenyl positional isomers of 2 to 5-phenyl in proportions dictated by the starting materials and reaction conditions, each containing an aromatic ring sulfonated at the para position and attached to a linear alkyl chain at any position with the exception of terminal one (1-phenyl).

This report contains market size and forecasts of LABSA in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy LABSA Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy LABSA Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Italy LABSA Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy LABSA Market 2019 (%)

The global LABSA market was valued at 3933.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4389 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. While the LABSA market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the LABSA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on LABSA production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy LABSA Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy LABSA Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

LABSA 96%

LABSA 90%

Others

Italy LABSA Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy LABSA Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Detergent

Emulsifier

Coupling agent

Agricultural herbicides

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total LABSA Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total LABSA Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy LABSA Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Italy LABSA Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Stepan

CEPSA

Sasol

KAPACHIM

SK

Fogla Group

New India Detergents Ltd.

ISU Chemical

AK ChemTech Co.,LTD.

Solvay

Dada Surfactants

Huntsman

Kao Corporation

Tufail

HANSA GROUP AG

Miwon Chemical

NCSP

FUCC

ASCO

Lion Specialty Chemicals

Wata Chemicals Ltd

AKBARI

JintungPetrochemical Corp

Fushun Petrochemical

Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical

XingYa Company

