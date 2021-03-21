Global Full-Service Restaurants Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Growing purchasing power and the strengthening of the eating out culture boosted growth in full-service restaurants and led to substantial value sales in 2019. Rising inflation and food prices also drove the average spend per transaction upwards. On the other hand, lunch coupons meal vouchers, subsidised by employers, were often used by consumers in restaurants for lunch set menus. Lunches using these vouchers costed an average of EUR5.5, hindering more dynamic growth. Over the forecast period,…

Euromonitor International’s Full-Service Restaurants in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Full-Service Restaurants in Slovakia

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Growth is boosted by rising purchasing power; however, a slowdown is expected over the forecast, due to a workforce shortage and a rise in the minimum wage

Middle Eastern full-service restaurants records the highest levels of growth as consumers have a growing interest in international cuisines

European full-service restaurants dominate sales, boosted by a return to Slovak cuisine in full-service restaurants

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Players partner with third-party delivery apps to give themselves a competitive edge and fight back against the growing competition from limited-service takeaways

Medusa Group retains its lead, offering leading restaurant Klubovna, as well as holding the franchise licence for Wagamama, and offering Primi to the landscape

The forecast period will see improved digital services, healthier options and local ingredients, and the introduction of different loyalty schemes

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Full-Service Restaurants by Category: Units/Outlets 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales in Full-Service Restaurants by Category: Number of Transactions 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales in Full-Service Restaurants by Category: Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Full-Service Restaurants by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales in Full-Service Restaurants by Category: % Transaction Growth 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales in Full-Service Restaurants by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 7 GBO Company Shares in Chained Full-Service Restaurants: % Foodservice Value 2015-2019

Table 8 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Full-Service Restaurants: % Foodservice Value 2016-2019

Table 9 Forecast Full-Service Restaurants by Category: Units/Outlets 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales in Full-Service Restaurants by Category: Number of Transactions 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales in Full-Service Restaurants by Category: Foodservice Value 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Full-Service Res taurants by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales in Full-Service Restaurants by Category: % Transaction Growth 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Sales in Full-Service Restaurants by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Rising purchasing power, increased consumer confidence and a rise in food trends drives growth in consumer foodservice in Slovakia

The sustainability and health awareness trends, partnered with the rise of food delivery services shapes the foodservice landscape in 2019

International chained players lead the landscape, expanding their outlet numbers, putting further pressure on local players

Despite the expansion of international chains, independent operators continue to dominate the consumer foodservice landscape

The forecast will see a rise in players offering healthy, free-from and quality food options, with an increasing amount of foodservice businesses offering home delivery

MARKET DATA

Table 15 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2014-2019

Table 16 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 17 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained by Type: Units/Outlets 2019

Table 18 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 19 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Eat-In vs Delivery and To-Go: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 20 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drink Split: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 21 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Food vs Drink Split by Type: % Foodservice Value 2019

Table 22 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Online/Offline Ordering: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 23 Sales in Consumer Foodservice by Location: % Foodservice Value 2014-2019

Table 24 GBO Company Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2015-2019

Table 25 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: % Foodservice Value 2016-2019

Table 26 GBN Brand Shares in Chained Consumer Foodservice: Units/Outlets 2019

Table 27 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2019-2024

Table 28 Forecast Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2019-2024

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

