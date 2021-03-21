Global Apparel and Footwear Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The apparel and footwear market in Singapore is expected to be one of the hardest hit in retail sales terms, among other consumer segments, in 2020. The onset of the pandemic brought pressure to manufacturing supply chains and retail operations, due to reduction in consumer discretionary spending and demand brought upon by lockdowns and social distancing measures resulting in the emergence of new lifestyle factors. In 2020 alone, many international fashion brands such as Esprit and Topshop, as w…
Euromonitor International’s Apparel and Footwear in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Apparel and Footwear in Singapore
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for apparel and footwear?
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
FACE MASKS
Summary 1 Fashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in Asia Pacific 2020
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Physical store closures lead to brands shutting down
Store-based retailers shift towards online retail
Pivoted product category mix
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Ramping up digitalisation efforts
Omnichannel retail strategies likely to become the future for fashion retail
Re-focus on sustainability efforts
CATEGORY DATA
Table 13 Sales of Womenswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 14 Sales of Womenswear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 16 Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Womenswear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Womenswear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Nightwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Nightwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Outerwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Outerwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Swimwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Swimwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Underwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Underwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 27 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Formal wear takes a back seat
Decline in menswear due to cutbacks in consumer spending
Store-based retailers turn towards online as lifeline
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Omnichannel retail to become future for menswear
Menswear players ramp up digital engagement efforts
Acceleration of athleisure and casual wear
CATEGORY DATA
Table 31 Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 32 Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 33 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 34 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 35 NBO Company Shares of Menswear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 36 LBN Brand Shares of Menswear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 37 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Nightwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 38 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Nightwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 39 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Outerwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 40 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Outerwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 41 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Swimwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 42 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Swimwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 43 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Underwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 44 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Underwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 45 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 46 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 47 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 48 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home seclusion leads to decline in spending on childrenswear
Childrenswear less affected than adultwear
Increase in birth rate may cushion decline
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Local fashion players expand into childrenswear
Focus on organic materials within childrenswear
Childrenswear designed to match with adultwear
CATEGORY DATA
Table 49 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 50 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 51 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 52 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 53 NBO Company Shares of Childrenswear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 54 LBN Brand Shares of Childrenswear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 55 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 56 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 57 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 58 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
….continued
