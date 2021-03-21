Global Apparel and Footwear Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The apparel and footwear market in Singapore is expected to be one of the hardest hit in retail sales terms, among other consumer segments, in 2020. The onset of the pandemic brought pressure to manufacturing supply chains and retail operations, due to reduction in consumer discretionary spending and demand brought upon by lockdowns and social distancing measures resulting in the emergence of new lifestyle factors. In 2020 alone, many international fashion brands such as Esprit and Topshop, as w…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1264426-apparel-and-footwear-in-singapore

Euromonitor International’s Apparel and Footwear in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/walk-in-bathtub-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-11

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hot-dip-galvanized-plate-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Table of Contents

Apparel and Footwear in Singapore

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for apparel and footwear?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

FACE MASKS

Summary 1 Fashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in Asia Pacific 2020

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Physical store closures lead to brands shutting down

Store-based retailers shift towards online retail

Pivoted product category mix

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ramping up digitalisation efforts

Omnichannel retail strategies likely to become the future for fashion retail

Re-focus on sustainability efforts

CATEGORY DATA

Table 13 Sales of Womenswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Womenswear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 16 Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Womenswear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Womenswear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Nightwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Nightwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Outerwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Outerwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Swimwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Swimwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Women’s Underwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Women’s Underwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Womenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Formal wear takes a back seat

Decline in menswear due to cutbacks in consumer spending

Store-based retailers turn towards online as lifeline

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Omnichannel retail to become future for menswear

Menswear players ramp up digital engagement efforts

Acceleration of athleisure and casual wear

CATEGORY DATA

Table 31 Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 32 Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 33 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 34 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 35 NBO Company Shares of Menswear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 36 LBN Brand Shares of Menswear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 37 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Nightwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 38 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Nightwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 39 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Outerwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 40 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Outerwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 41 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Swimwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 42 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Swimwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 43 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Underwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 44 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Underwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 45 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 46 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 48 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home seclusion leads to decline in spending on childrenswear

Childrenswear less affected than adultwear

Increase in birth rate may cushion decline

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Local fashion players expand into childrenswear

Focus on organic materials within childrenswear

Childrenswear designed to match with adultwear

CATEGORY DATA

Table 49 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 50 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 51 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 52 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 53 NBO Company Shares of Childrenswear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 54 LBN Brand Shares of Childrenswear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 55 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 56 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 57 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 58 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105