Global Apparel Accessories Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

The onset of the pandemic has led to exponential growth in facial masks as protective gear to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus in order to reduce virus transmission. Various fashion players, including both mass and luxury brands, have since leveraged the opportunity to produce reusable facial masks that have quickly gained popularity among Singaporeans. Among fashion players, both primarily fashion-based brands such as Uniqlo, Pomelo Fashion and Burberry as well as sportswear brands such as…

Euromonitor International’s Apparel Accessories in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Apparel Accessories in Singapore

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Fashionable facial masks become a fashion necessity

Other apparel accessories subcategories hit by home seclusion and travel bans

Store-based apparel accessories retailers shift towards e-commerce

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Innovations within protective apparel accessories

Category to show growth once restrictions are lifted

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for apparel and footwear?

MARKET DATA

Table 11 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 17 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

FACE MASKS

Summary 1 Fashion Face Masks Usage, Pricing and Market Sizes in Asia Pacific 2020

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

….continued

