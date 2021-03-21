Global Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) is a thermoplastic made from the monomer ethylene. It was the first grade of polyethylene, produced in 1933 by Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) using a high pressure process via free radical polymerization.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
South Korea Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market 2019 (%)
The global Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
South Korea Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Autoclave Process
Tubular Process
South Korea Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
South Korea Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Film
Injection Molding
Coating
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total South Korea Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
LyondellBasell
DowDuPont
INEOS
SABIC
BASF
Borealis
ExxonMobil Chemical
GE Oil & Gas
British Polythene
Westlake Chemical
Braskem
Nova Chemicals
Sinopec
Chevron Phillips
Huntsman
LG Chem
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea Polyethylene Low Density (LDPE) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
….continued
