Ethyl Acetate Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

"Ethyl Acetate Market" report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Ethyl Acetate industry with latest developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Ethyl Acetate market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Paints and Coatings Application

– Ethyl acetate finds its uses in a variety of coating formulations, such as epoxies, urethanes, cellulosics, acrylics, and vinyl, in the paints and coatings industry. The major usage of ethyl acetate is as an activator and hardener in paints.

– The global paints and coatings market is growing at a healthy rate, majorly owing to the increasing housing construction activities in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, along with a rise in the automotive production in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

– With the increasing housing construction, population, and income-levels in countries, such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil, the demand for furniture is increasing at a healthy rate.

– This scenario is expected to increase the demand for wood coatings, in turn, boosting the consumption of ethyl acetate used for the formulation of these coatings, which is further propelling the demand for the market studied during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Demand

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the demand for the market studied during the forecast period. Significant growth rates are expected to be witnessed in Asia-Pacific, owing to the increasing household incomes and urbanization rates in countries, such as China, India, and Malaysia, etc.

– China is the world’s second-largest economy in terms of growth, and the increasing level of income of the country’s population is further driving the economy. Though the economy witnessed a steady growth in the past years, it is likely to recover and expand at a significant rate.

– The demand for ethyl acetate in India has been growing at a steady rate in the recent past. Automotive, food and beverage, and furniture are the key end-user industries that occupy significant shares in the consumption of ethyl acetate in the country.

– The government’s initiative, to develop smart cities and to build almost 30 million homes by 2022, is likely to propel the demand for wood coatings. Rising floor renovating activities in the country and shift toward wooden flooring, primarily in commercial buildings, such as hotels and resorts, is boosting the demand for floor coatings.

– Additionally, the increasing production of new vehicles, along with expanding manufacturing facilities in the country, the demand for automotive coatings is expected to grow further in the coming years, which is expected to drive the demand for the market studied.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

