Ethyleneamines Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Ethyleneamines market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Ethyleneamines Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Ethyleneamines Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Accelerating Demand for Pesticides from Developing Countries

– In India, pesticides have been extensively used for alleviating the gross loss of crops, due to the infestation of pests and diseases. Major factors driving the Indian market include, greater demand for food grains, limited availability of arable land, along with increasing exports, growth in horticulture and floriculture, and increasing public awareness regarding pesticides.

– In Indonesia, the agrochemical industry has been witnessing a relatively steady-to-high growth, which has been primarily attributed to advancements in the pesticides and fertilizer industries. While the prevalence of chemical application in agricultural land is likely to continue, human, animal, and environmental health concerns are expected to play key roles in driving the growth for safer products, like plant growth regulators.

– The Brazilian pesticide market has unique characteristics that differentiate it from other markets. These characteristics include higher margins and concentrations, and continuous sustainable agricultural growth.

– The Russian pesticides market can be characterized as actively developing. For instance, from 2008 to 2014, the market grew 1.5 times. Positive factors of the Russian market development include soil intensification and government support for the agricultural producers and pesticide producers.

– The aforementioned trend is likely to be a growth driver for the market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– With over 52% of the global demand, Asia-Pacific is the most promising market for ethyleneamines, which is likely to dominate the market in the near future. This domination can be attributed to the growing demand for agro chemicals and adhesives & sealants in the region.

– China and India account for over 75% of the demand for ethyleneamines and China is the major shareholder in creating the market demand for ethyleneamines in this region. Ethyleneamines is required in a large number of industries in China, including, personal care, textile, adhesives and paints, automotive, and several others.

– China has the world’s largest automotive market in terms of production. This is likely to boost the demand for ethyleneamines, owing to its requirement as a fuel additive.

– The country has achieved some milestones in shale gas exploration both in capacity and in drilling techniques. This makes it one of the top shale gas suppliers, worldwide. This, in turn, increased the demand for ethyleneamines from the oil & gas sector in the country, owing to its requirement during the refining processes.

– In addition to this, the pharmaceutical industry in the country is expected to witness a rapid growth which is likely to augment the demand for ethyleneamines from the sector owing to its requirement as a raw material.

– Overall, with the consistent growth in the countries like China, India and Japan, the demand for Ethyleneamines is expected to increase at a faster pace in the overall region, in the coming years. The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in expansion of the global ethyleneamines market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

